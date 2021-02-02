4 pieces of local art that have us ready for spring

"Timeless Love: Poems, Stories, and Letters"
William Shakespeare, John Keats, Edith Wharton, and others.
Love has long been a favored subject for art. In "Timeless Love," we celebrate the heart of humankind with stories, poems and letters penned by literature's beloved writers on the mysteries of love - as well as its attendant agonies and passions. From iconic poets to poignant and heartfelt stories by Edith Wharton and Oscar Wilde, this collection explores how each love is singular, yet love is a universal theme. Letters from Alexander Hamilton to Elizabeth Schuyler remind us that romance is not merely the poet's domain but a beautiful part of everyday existence. And letters between Elizabeth Barrett and Robert Browning shine light upon their extraordinary romance as it unfolded through the written word. Carefully hand-selected for readers and lovers, "Timeless Love" makes a romantic addition to any collection of bookshelves.
Kali Picard : Kali Picard Art
Title of piece: “Self-Portrait”
Available at: Judice Art Collective on Johnston Street
Price: Varies depending on size of product
According to Picard, in 2017 Kali Picard Art was a way to make extra money to make ends meet. However, what the artist didn't know was that she would soon have work in art shows and grow her clientele.
When getting to know Kali Picard of Lafayette, one thing was evident: art is a significant part of her life. “I am a local acrylic painter fascinated with the role context plays in color theory and how color can articulate a feeling or build upon a mood. Through figures and floral studies, I use color to convey my reactions and emotions to the world around me,” Picard said. This acrylic painter has quickly perfected her craft and shared with us one of her paintings called “Self-Portrait.” The stunning color palette used is one of the reasons we are fond of this artist. To discover Kali Picard Art stop by Judice Art Collective and keep up with the artist on her Facebook page!
Sarah Clostio : Sarah Clostio Artistry
Title of piece: "Le Roi en Blanc" (The King in White) Acrylic on canvas 36x36"
Available at: www.sarahclostioartistry.com and Clostio’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Price: Starts at $35, and varies depending on size
What is unique about Sarah Clostio, an acrylic painter from the village of Pecaniere, is that she bases most of her designs on Louisiana wildlife and scenery. Her love of Louisiana inspires beautiful pieces such as “Le Roi en Blanc” (The King in White) the artist shared with us. Sarah Clostio Artistry began four years ago and Clostio said she has always had the capacity to create, but feels that she finally figured out what she was being called to do. “My favorite part about what I do is hearing the reaction of my clients when they see their commissioned work of art in person. If I'm able to bring someone just a small piece of joy into their homes, I feel like I've fulfilled my purpose,” Clostio said. As this artist continues to flourish, we know the best way to stay communicated with her.
Dirk Guidry: Dirk Guidry Art Studios
Title of piece: Circulate #9, 2020; Acrylic on canvas 36" x 36"
Available at: dirkguidry.com, saatchiart.com/dirkguidry, and Guidry’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Price: Starts at $85, and varies depending on size
Dirk Guidry from the bayou town of Galliano, launched his business after graduating from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Guidry’s talents are showcased in his work as the owner of Dirk Guidry Art Studios. Guidry lives in Lafayette and fills us in on his love of making art in the Acadiana community and seeing other artists thrive. “Whether it's creating my abstract paintings and sculptures, or making a happy couple's wedding day a little more magical, I enjoy making art, and seeing others interact with my work. I co-founded BARE WALLS to help spread the incredible art our community creates, and to help support artists in our area, and I now serve on the Louisiana State Arts Council,” Guidry said.