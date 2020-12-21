4 local creations that make perfect Christmas gifts

Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas Is in the Air: 101 Stories about the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Written by Amy Newmark
Get into the holiday spirit with these magical stories of family and friends...giving and sharing...joy and blessing! Prepare to be inspired by these magical tales of giving, gratitude and kindness. You'll also pick up some creative ways to make your own holidays even more special, with new plans for family fun, gift ideas and holiday activities.These 101 real-life personal stories are filled with the joy of the season. They'll leave you smiling and eager to share the holidays, from Thanksgiving to Hanukkah to Christmas and New Year's. We didn't forget the kids either; The stories in this collection are "Santa safe," meaning that they keep the magic alive even for precocious readers. And your purchase will support Toys for Tots as well, creating miracles for children all over the U.S.
Book Review Presented by Books Along the Teche
337-367-7621
106 E. Main St., New Iberia
Morgan Allain : The Inkling Girl
Title of piece: Bayou Blossoms
Available at: TheInklingGirl.etsy.com, Patreon.com/TheInklingGirl, Instagram and Facebook.
Price starts at: $3.50
The Inkling Girl started after the birth of Morgan Allain’s daughter in 2012. Allain said how she taught herself to paint while she was home with her daughter. The mother admits this has been a process of learning and adapting, “As my daughter has grown more independent, so have I. I’ve been able to spend more time working and really honing my skills at both painting and presenting myself as an artist,” Allain said. The Inkling Girl has grown throughout the community and Allain recognizes the support she has received. As an artist, she creates stickers, prints and original paintings. You must check out the beautiful work that this artist is capable of!
Asia Ardoin: Asia Ardoin Creations & Design
Available at: Facebook @ Asia Ardoin Creations Design and email AAcreationsdesign@gmail.com.
Price starts at: $0.50
According to Ardoin, AA Creations & Design began in 2018, while she was attending SOWLA making hand painted greeting cards. Since then, Ardoin’s business has expanded and now has a variety of products everyone will love! AA Creations & Design has portraits, original acrylics and other hand painted items such as handbags, phone cases and much more. This artist loves what she does and comes from a creative family. “I’ve had a lot of family members who were also artists, so I’ve been exposed to it since I was very young and I really just developed a love for the creative process and being able to express myself using art,” Ardoin said. Be on the lookout for her amazing work.
Alexis Johnson: TheSimplyAdoorable
Available at: Etsy www.etsy.com/shop/TheSimplyAdoorable, Instagram and Facebook @TheSimplyAdoorable
Price starts at: $35
Are you ready to snag a spectacular handcrafted door hanger and/or wreath for the Christmas season? Alexis Johnson, owner of TheSimplyAdoorable has exactly what you need to add to your shopping cart. What began as a hobby for Youngsville native Johnson in college, expanded into a business that she is proud of. “I love looking back to where I started and comparing it to where I am now. I push myself everyday to reach new goals and learn new techniques to help grow this small business!” Johnson said. Look for her Etsy website to shop all of the must-haves for the holiday season or for any occasion before they are all gone!