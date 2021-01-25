4 local creations by artist we love

Fresh from Louisiana: The Soul of Cajun and Creole Home Cooking
By George Graham
Hardcover $40.00
George Graham is a lifelong Louisianan, a former chef and restaurateur, and now an award -winning food writer and blogger. He is a brilliant cook, a warm, funny, and engaging storyteller, and an ace photographer. He brings all these talents alive in his second cookbook, following on the heels of his masterful "Acadians Table." George makes Louisiana cooking not just easy for home cooks to learn, but fun and interesting, too. The recipes range from George's pitch-perfect versions of classic Louisiana dishes to imaginative, brand new ideas that use the signature flavors of the region's cuisines in utterly new ways. You can start a glorious Louisiana meal with a Corn and Crab Bisque, a Crawfish Boil Chowder are Mini Bell Peppers Stuffed with Crabmeat. For a main course, why not try a Pork Roast with Apple Pan Gravy, Crisp Chicken Thighs with Creole Jasmine Rice, or a Gulf Shrimp Pasta Primavera? There are lots of desserts, too like Praline Pumpkin Pie, Macadamia Nut Ice Cream Sandwich, and Sweet Potato Pie Brulee, plus sides, sandwiches, cooling drinks and breakfast and brunch fare.
Emily Spikes Shannon : Emily Spikes Art
Title of piece: "Satsumas"
Available at: www.emilyspikesart.com, Judice Art Collective and the Basin Arts BARE Walls program.
Price: Starts at $15
Emily Spikes Shannon, a local artist and Lafayette native shares her passion of creating colorful acrylic paintings with us. “Art and creating has always been a part of my life. There is absolutely no feeling in the world like seeing something you made with your own two hands bring joy to someone else,” Shannon said. This artist gained a degree in Business Management from the UL in 2018, but decided to stick with her gut and commit to art. Shannon said how she went from occasionally making art for family and friends to selling originals at Festival International, donating work to auctions, creating a whole collection for Children’s Hospital NOLA and illustrating a children’s book! Keep in touch with Emily Spikes Art and grab some of our top picks for the new year!
LiAnne Dick : LaffyLiAnne Ceramics
Available at: Alexander Books, Beausoleil Books and Handy Stop Market, Instagram @laffylianne.ceramics and Facebook Laffy Lianne Ceramics.
Price: Starts at $10
LiAnne Dick of Lafayette began LaffyLiAnne Ceramics two years ago. She said LaffyLiAnne Ceramics is a way to keep her passion for pottery alive. Since her first year, Dick’s business has flourished and so has her confidence as an artist. “My business has pushed me to work harder and to keep staying creative… When I first started I was just selling my stuff on Instagram and now I have expanded to three stores and two restaurants,” Dick said. If you are looking for the perfect handmade gift, make sure to check out this one-of-a-kind artist. Follow LaffyLiAnne on social media to keep up with the new products this local has in store!
Danny Allain: Danny Allain Art
Title of comic book: Roll Initiative
Available at: DannyAllainArt.com and Patreon.com/RollInitiativeWebComic
Price: Starts at $15
What began as a drawing of Spider-Man at age 5 turned into a career for Danny Allain. As an artist from DeQuincy, Allain brings us on his journey to why he loves his craft. “I’ve been writing comics, creating art and teaching since my teens. I was a public school art teacher for a few years, but making art and telling stories is closest to my heart. I’ve always loved to tell stories and comics combine both art and story - you’re only limited by your imagination,” Allain said. Before COVID-19, Allain said he sold his Bones Series artworks at conventions around the United States. Stay tuned with this artist as he currently makes comics under Icarus Wing Productions, has a comic on WEBTOON called Roll Initiative and revamps an old series called The Joykill Club.