4 local artworks to add to your list

A Private Cathedral
By James Lee Burke
This is the final book in a trilogy that started with "Robicheaux" and continued with "New Iberia Blues." After finding himself caught up in one of Louisiana's oldest and bloodiest family rivalries, Detective Dave Robicheaux must battle the most terrifying adversary he has ever encountered: a time-traveling superhuman assassin. As Dave seeks to uncover why the daughter from one family had been sold as a slave to the other family he gets too close to the girl's mother and the mistress of her father, a New Orleans mafioso whose jealousy has no bounds. He has hired a mysterious assassin to go after both Dave and his longtime partner Clete Purcell. In order to defeat him and rescue the young woman Dave will have to overcome the demons that have tormented him throughout his adult life - alcoholism, specters from combat in Vietnam, and painful memories of women to whom he opened this heart only to see killed.
Released date is August 11, 2020.
Pre-orders are being taken at Books Along The Teche for signed first editions $28.99
Hannah Gumbo: The Sunday Hairies
Available at www.hannahgumbo.com
Each print is $17
Hannah Gumbo, a local artist and lover of all things colorful, began a 100 day challenge called “The Sunday Hairies.” This is 100 original paintings of iconic pop-culture hairstyles for the duration of 100 days. Gumbo had fallen in love with Photoshop over the past few years, but since the quarantine began, she decided to return to traditional tools to create her art. “I had so much fun I decided to challenge myself to do a small drawing everyday for 100 days. I knew I wanted to continue to experiment with various art tools & to draw people but I needed a concise theme to inspire 100 tiny works of art.....& then it hit me: hair.”
Made for Life
Available anywhere you stream or purchase music
The Links is a Lafayette-based band that is a psychedelic, alternative rock group for “ladies, aliens and gentlemen.” The band’s newest single “Made for Life” is known as the “spy movie song” due to it’s chord progression and the suspenseful feeling it eludes.The music this band creates is both a nostalgic and fresh sound that can only be described as original. J. Marola, guitarist, vocals and keyboardist, said “Made for Life” was meant to be a lead single for the album the band hoped to be recording shortly after, but since the COVID-19 quarantine began, their other projects were put on pause.
Questions, Christ and the Quarter-Life Crisis
Avaliable at Books Along the Teche, amazon and Modernmorgan.com
$14.99
New Iberia native Morgan Richard Olivier has created a guide for readers to find the tools to navigate to help them find inner peace and growth through times of depression and uncertainty. Throughout her own self-love journey, she found her passion for writing was therapeutic, and her outlet for expression gave her a means of empowering herself and others. Her goal is to stop stigmas of depression and emptiness while sharing encouraging words of wisdom and knowledge. In a recent press release, Richard Olivier said, “We must address hard topics like depression, loss of direction and our innermost pain- whether it stems from our actions, trauma or lack of forgiveness- so we can make conversations about mental health, spiritual healing and personal growth easier to accept and understand.”