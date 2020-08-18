4 local artists we love in August

CAJUN ABC
By Ricky Pittman
Illustrated by Alixis Braud
Autographed copies available for $17.95
With an awesome two page spread on Iberia Parish this beautifully illustrated and delightfully rhyming presentation is the most recent Cajun alphabet book. You are sure to pass a good time in Acadiana on this alphabetical tour of our Cajun country and culture. The sights and sounds and smells of all things Cajun two steps off the pages as readers are introduced to the ABC's of the unique customs of Cajun people. From alligators in the bayou to the stars of Zydeco stages, the food, mystic literature and language unique to the people of South Louisiana. This lively educational jaunt showcases the famous Cajun "Joie de Vivre"
Book Review Presented by Books Along the Teche
337-367-7621
106 E. Main St., New Iberia
Ann Clare Tavernit : Rubi Collective
Available at: www.etsy.com
Price: Ranges from $12-$35
Ann Clare Tavernit started her online business in January in an unexpected way, through her boyfriend Jacob Rubi’s idea of owning a jewelry company. Tavernit, with an already creative side and entrepreneurial spirit, decided to make her first pair of earrings after being sent a picture of clay earrings from a friend. Through Rubi Collective’s Etsy shop, they were able to expand outside of Louisiana to five other states. Since the business took off, Tavernit learned the importance of being her biggest brand ambassador and finds following pages with similar interest helps her get noticed. Tavernit’s goal was achieved when Clay Insights, an Instagram page with over 30,000 followers reposted Rubi Collective earrings, promoting her work.
Julie Siracusa: Front Yard Art Gallery
Available: www.JulieSiracusa.com
Price: Starts at $40
The passion to pick up a paint brush and create came to Julie Siracusa at 5 years old. Siracusa who majored in Architecture and Fine Arts from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette believes her style comes from experiences. In March, she decided to give back to Lafayette, by having a piece of artwork on display outside her house every morning. Siracusa, with the help of her husband, decides on which piece is right for the day by looking at the weather. Her inspiration comes from taking pictures underwater and producing paintings from them. In the midst of wanting to spread joy during the coronavirus epidemic, she found a gift in meeting new neighbors and even holds drawing classes with kids ages 8 to 12.
Kayla Iguess and Chaney Trahan : Sew Cute Handmade
Available : www.shopkaidesigns.com
Price starts at $15
Kayla Iguess owner and Chaney Trahan co-owner of Sew Cute Handmade have been best friends for years. In Christmas 2018, Iguess received a sewing machine from her mother, but it wasn’t until 2019, when she saw the potential she had. Iguess now lives by “if it can be sewn, I’m up for the job.” The duo took roles in the business as Iguess conquers the sewing and Trahan tackles the bows and social media side. Their main clientele is toddlers, but with the growth in their business, they make custom orders for adults. Sew Cute Handmade has embroidered bows, accessories, dresses and many more handmade items on their website.