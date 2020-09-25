4 local artists to check out this month

Tailgaters Guide to SEC Football: 2020 Updated and Revised
By Chris Warner
Signed copies available for $15.95
A definitive guide on Southeastern Conference Football history and traditions, this book is filled with coaches and players profiles along with updates of records and statistics. This armchair companion is a must read for avid SEC football fans. Included are recommendations for dining, lodging, nightlife, shopping and golfing in each of these unique campus towns. Also, explicit directions to game sites are provided. Because there is nothing that can compare with the excitement of a live SEC football game, these games are always the hottest ticket in town. Southerners love and live for their football Saturdays. So put a copy of this book on your coffee table for family and friends to enjoy and share while watching these riveting games. Read more about Warner on Page 36.
Book Reviews Presented by Books Along the Teche
337-367-7621
106 E. Main St., New Iberia
Mary Margaret Gil: MM Gil Designs
“All Things Louisiana T-Shirt”
Available at: Instagram @mmgildesigns
Price: Ranges from $3-$35
Ville Platte native Mary Margaret Gil found an ambition for vinyl projects in 2017, when she first made creations for her family and friends. Years later, the success of business encouraged her to start MM Gil Designs in January 2020, on Instagram. Gil describes her lifestyle as a very busy one, so pouring her talent into her designs is not only an escape, but something she takes seriously. Since January, her business has flourished and so has the confidence in her artistic talents. She has expanded to inverted canvases, garden flags, yard signs and even created her favorite piece, a custom beer pong table! After approval by a client, art by MM Gil Designs takes up to 5-7 business days depending on the project and is the perfect personalized gift!
Jon Rand: Jon Rand Woodworks
“Segmented Tornado Lamps”
Available at: www.facebook.com/JonRandWoodWorks/ or on Facebook Marketplace
Price: Starts at $60
Jon Rand found his way in life unexpectedly five years ago. Rand was granted a gift, someone’s grandfather’s woodworking tools, which led to a new-found passion and a growing business. The finishing product of a Jon Rand Woodworks design requires a thorough amount of research. He also refinishes furniture for clients. Rand enjoys the process of writing down the project, confirming similar products don’t exist and figuring out the final goal. The process of crafting the wood is all done by hand, but Rand said some things like dowels are not. Rand resides in Louisiana and loves the challenge of building and how one idea can completely transform into something better than he imagined. Woodworking is an art he is enthusiastic about and his passion shows in his amazing work.
Alexis Lyne Spinazze: Alexis Lyne Illustrations
“My Heart Dog” (Spinazze’s dog Trigger)
Available at: Etsy “AlexisLyneIllustrate”
Price: Stickers $5, Print designs range from $12-$16 and custom portraits start at $60
Lafayette artist Alexis Lyne Spinazze’s business took off in early December of 2018 primarily with pet portraits as Christmas presents. Spinazze originally attended college with the aspiration to become a veterinarian. However, she found another path that still included animals and bringing joy to clients through pet portraits. Since then, Alexis Lyne Illustrations has grown exponentially and Spinazze makes custom pet, family and place portraits in addition to local prints and stickers! Spinazze takes pride in her creative business and her artistic talents haven’t gone unnoticed. Elias Weiss Friedman, New York Times Bestselling author, photographer and founder of “The Dogist” a popular Instagram page with over 3 million followers featured Alexis Lyne Illustrations after she won a pet portrait t-shirt contest. Spinazze said winning the contest was a highlight of her life.