4 events that caught our attention this month.

It was standing room only at the IMC’s Women’s Diagnostic Center Women Making a Difference Luncheon held June 18 at The Event Center in New Iberia. Eight women from across Acadiana were honored for their commitment and contributions to their communities, and 150 others joined to show their support. Sponsors for the event were: Presenting: Iberia Medical Center’s Women’s Diagnostic Center; Gold: Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center; and Silver: JD Bank and Geri Frederick.
A Spark to Light the Dark
New Iberia | Essenee Theater
June 26, 2021 | Photos by Lee Ball
The Iberia Performing Arts League (IPAL) presented A Spark to Light the Dark on Saturday, June 26. The evening, billed by IPAL as variety-karaoke-cabaret, entertained theater patrons with nearly 30 songs. The performance marked a return to the Essenee Theater, which went dark during the pandemic.
Stars and Stripes: A Musical Celebration
New Iberia | Sugar Cane Festival Building
June 27, 2021 | Photos by Lee Ball
The Iberia Cultural Resources Association presented its 10th annual Stars and Stripes musical concert on Sunday, June 27 at the Sugar Cane Festival Building in New Iberia’s City Park. The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of guest conductor David Torns, performed a program of patriotic Hollywood and Broadway hit songs.
Morgan Leleux Romero Parade
New Iberia | Main Street
July 2, 2021 | Photos by Lee Ball
Morgann Leleux Romero, who has made the U.S. Olympic team, was honored by the city of New Iberia with a parade on July 2. Romero, a pole vaulter, will compete in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.