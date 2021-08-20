Quantcast

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Faces and places of Acadiana

4 events that caught our attention this month.

Social Lights

IMC’s Women’s Diagnostic Center

Women Making a Difference Luncheon

New Iberia | The Event Center

June 18, 2021 | Photos by Sarah Soprano

It was standing room only at the IMC’s Women’s Diagnostic Center Women Making a Difference Luncheon held June 18 at The Event Center in New Iberia. Eight women from across Acadiana were honored for their commitment and contributions to their communities, and 150 others joined to show their support. Sponsors for the event were: Presenting: Iberia Medical Center’s Women’s Diagnostic Center; Gold: Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center; and Silver: JD Bank and Geri Frederick.

A Spark to Light the Dark

New Iberia | Essenee Theater

June 26, 2021 | Photos by Lee Ball

The Iberia Performing Arts League (IPAL) presented A Spark to Light the Dark on Saturday, June 26. The evening, billed by IPAL as variety-karaoke-cabaret, entertained theater patrons with nearly 30 songs. The performance marked a return to the Essenee Theater, which went dark during the pandemic.

Stars and Stripes: A Musical Celebration

New Iberia | Sugar Cane Festival Building

June 27, 2021 | Photos by Lee Ball

The Iberia Cultural Resources Association presented its 10th annual Stars and Stripes musical concert on Sunday, June 27 at the Sugar Cane Festival Building in New Iberia’s City Park. The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of guest conductor David Torns, performed a program of patriotic Hollywood and Broadway hit songs.

Morgan Leleux Romero Parade

New Iberia | Main Street

July 2, 2021 | Photos by Lee Ball

Morgann Leleux Romero, who has made the U.S. Olympic team, was honored by the city of New Iberia with a parade on July 2. Romero, a pole vaulter, will compete in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Tags

Load comments