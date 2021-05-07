Get the scoop on the latest community efforts to give James Lee Burke his own statue

New Iberia has long enjoyed the notoriety and tourism generated by former resident and best-selling mystery writer James Lee Burke, whose books have featured much of Iberia and whose fan base has helped put the area on the tourism map. The city provides tours of places Burke frequented and landmarks of his books’ renowned central character Dave Robicheaux. There’s hardly an area of Iberia Parish that doesn’t have a tie to Burke’s books.
In the city’s latest tribute to the author, local organizers are in the planning stages of erecting a statue in his likeness and have launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance the project. The planning committee, headed by artist and New Iberia resident Paul Schexnayder, selected Houston sculptor Shirley Scarpetta to design and create the statue. Scarpetta specializes in monumental-size sculptures, as well as portraiture busts of public figures and wildlife. She is equally adept with mediums of bronze, clay, plaster, resin, concrete and wood. Scarpetta, who will be attending ongoing meetings with the committee, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming project saying, “I’m so excited not only to be a part of it, but for your amazing community as well!”
Still early in the design stages, the statue will be a bronze, life-size (approximately 5’11”) likeness of Burke posed in a casual stance wearing one of his favorite hats. Insofar as other details, Schexnayder says Burke is giving artistic freedom to the sculptor. The statue will be erected near an oak tree at the forefront of Bouligny Plaza, facing Main Street – a street that Burke has described “as the most beautiful in the country.” Visitors will be able to learn more about the author from a kiosk, which is currently at the Sliman Theater, that will be relocated next to the statue. “It’s another opportunity for fans to gather and take a picture with Mr. Burke,” says Schexnayder with a smile.
The goal is to raise approximately $100,000 for the statue, its base, lighting and the landscaping around it. A direct mail and social media campaign were recently launched requesting donations through an online Go Fund Me account. Donations can also be made payable to City of New Iberia (notating “JLB Statue” in the memo line) and mailed to: 457 E. Main St., Suite 404, New Iberia, LA 70560.
The committee will be reaching out to Burke’s expansive fan base to help fund the statue, as well. His publicist Erin Mitchell says Burke’s fans are among the most loyal she has “ever had the honor to meet.” “We regularly hear from folks all over the world who have visited New Iberia, or are planning to, and being able to enjoy this statue will be a tremendous gift to them,” she adds.
According to Schexnayder there have been discussions about the statue for a year. “We were still involved with The George Rodrigue Park project and wanted to complete that community work before beginning this one,” he recounts. Then a Burke fan from Washington State visiting New Iberia wrote to the Daily Iberian requesting that a statue of the author be erected. In a Facebook post, Schexnayder searched for willing organizers and recalls that he received positive responses. “Many people wanted a statue to honor Mr. Burke for what he’s done for New Iberia and the literary world,” Schexnayder recalls.
Slated to be completed in mid-2022, organizers envision the statue will be the focal point of literary tourism in the city. Additionally New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt feels this type of public art addresses a piece of the city’s urban redevelopment master plan for the downtown districts. “Mr. Burke has done so much for our city, given the amount of attention he’s brought to our culture and history,” Mayor DeCourt says. “It’s hard to put into words just how much he means to us. The statue is the least we can do to honor him.”
Among others excited about the statue are Howard and Lorraine Kingston, Burke enthusiasts and owners of Books Along the Teche, located just a few blocks from where the statue will stand. Howard Kingston remembers prior to COVID restrictions at least 25 visitors would come through the store each month for signed James Lee Burke books. “We’ve had people come from all over the world, including South Africa and Japan. Over a thousand of his fans are on our mailing list,” Kingston recalls.
The author has an oeuvre of 39 novels and two collections of short stories. He has been awarded an Edgar Award twice for Best Crime Novel of the Year and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. His family has been prominent in New Iberia since 1836. Burke, who is 84, was born and raised in Houston but spent summers in New Iberia with his grandparents and cousins. He and his wife Pearl lived in New Iberia from 1996 to 2010, and at other times in Lafayette and Lake Charles.
In fact it was Burke’s New Iberian cousin P.R. Burke who initially contacted the writer at his home in Missoula, Montana to get his reaction to the proposed statue. In one of Burke’s emailed replies, he writes, “This is a great honor. The people of New Iberia have always been kind to me and my family. I feel not only honored but humbled. I hope time proves me worthy of such a grand award.”