Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana CEO Shares Her Vision

For Rhyan Shea Wheeler, job satisfaction has everything to do with the happiness and promising futures of children. A good day for the newly appointed CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana is one filled with smiling faces on the students who come through the Clubs’ doors from 3-7 p.m.
Her new role marks a dream come true for the New Iberia native, who has wanted to help those more vulnerable community members – particularly children – since an early age. She has made great strides to reach a position of increased influence to do just that. In her three-year employment at Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, she has risen from director of resource development in 2018 to its vice president earlier this year, and in September became CEO.
A Place to Be a Kid
Now, as head of Acadiana’s leading youth organization, Wheeler is responsible (working with the board) for bringing valuable services and support to kids across Acadiana – and beyond. That includes some 2,500 youth in St. Landry, Iberia, Vermilion, Calcasieu and Lafayette parishes. More importantly she ensures that the Clubs’ afterschool and summer programs provide a safe, productive and happy experience, with opportunities for kids to grow and have a bright future.
“Afterschool kids just want to go somewhere where they are seen, get a good meal and are with their friends,” says Wheeler. “They’re smiling and happy and talking to friends...getting ready to do homework. Our programs are engaging so the kids can enjoy their time. If we can provide that few hours of care, stability and support, in many cases we’re getting them through difficult times. We want them to know they can come back day after day; we’re not going to close. That’s why a sustainable club is important.”
A Plan for the Future
Currently in expansion mode, the Club is in the middle of a campaign to raise funds for a second location in New Iberia, in the city’s West End. “We’re looking for a new facility and a sustainable funding source,” she confirms.
Wheeler and her staff focus their energies on how the Boys & Girls Clubs can better help meet the needs of Acadiana’s youth – needs like computers for homework and community support. “We’re always looking for more monthly donors, especially during the summer months, our most expensive time of the year,” she adds.
While the Clubs were closed during the throes of COVID, Wheeler is proud of how her team navigated the challenge. “We dug our heels in and were able to provide meal distribution sites in several parishes, virtual programming and directly connected families to resources for mental health, food and employment. Now at 75 percent of their normal attendance since reopening after COVID, she says, “The organization is doing well.”
But the challenge is not so much COVID as that “people still don’t know we exist – or if they do, they think we’re just a babysitting service,” reveals Wheeler. “Fact is, we’re surrounding ourselves with programs, mentors from the community and a highly-trained staff who not only take an authentic interest in the kids’ lives, but take the time to help them develop life skills.”
In looking at areas where she can improve the odds of children’s success, Wheeler says, “We can always increase our teen numbers. In fact that’s why we’ve hired someone to work on teen engagement. When they leave us, we want them to have a plan for the future, go into their community and give back.”
With an eye towards the city’s struggling workforce, Wheeler leads efforts in preparing teens for the business world. The older of the 6- to 18-year-old members learn valuable life lessons in finance and money management, the different careers available to them, resumé writing, interviewing and making connections in the community.
For the younger kids, topics range from healthy snacking and the importance of doing their homework to basic character development, including topics like bullying and kindness. “We want to make sure that we’re up to date on the newest training in areas like trauma-informed care, diversity, racial equity and inclusiveness through programs like Youth for Unity,” assures Wheeler, who makes it a point to visit most of the clubs once a month as part of a “club days” initiative that gives administrative staff a chance to connect with the kids and staff.
One Friday this summer, she visited the Boys & Girls Club in Lake Charles and got to know the kids, swinging with them outside, doing arts and crafts and participating in fun educational games. “When I left I got handmade pictures and hugs and knew that I needed to return soon. A month later when I walked through the door, they remembered my name, and I saw their faces light up when I remembered theirs. I only spent two hours with them that first visit, but I saw what it meant to them and how important it made them feel. I left with several friendship bracelets and lots of smiles all around.”
Giving is a Family Trait
Shea-Wheeler comes from a family of givers that instilled in her values of philanthropy and community service. “My family was constantly giving back,” she recalls fondly. “They invited people to their table. Still to this day, people will say to me, ‘Your parents were so generous,’ or ‘Your dad gave me a job, and I learned a lot.’ My grandmother, still living at 93, fed many community members at her kitchen counter. I knew I wanted to give back too.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs organization hasn’t been the only recipient of her giving spirit. She (and her husband) teach their three children the invaluable lesson of giving back, too. With a special place in her heart for the homeless, Wheeler, along with her children, have donated to Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing (ARCH) and made food bags for the homeless through Fatima Church’s Mercy Works.
Teaching her own children to give of themselves generously is a profound start to teaching Boys & Girls Clubs kids they can be anything they want to be.
You can change a kid’s world, too, by donating to the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana at bgcacadiana.com/donate.
Get to Know the CEO
~ Few people know: She is an identical twin. While in college she was on the TV game show The Price is Right and won furniture and a bowling ball set.
~ Favorite Podcasts: The Apology Line; Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
~ Recommended Reads: The Leadership Gap by Lolly Daskal; Stories That Stick by Kindra Hall
~ Hobbies: Yoga, Cooking, Puzzles
~ Unusual Talent: Can untie any knot!