A hidden home on Church Alley you have to see to believe

Bed Rooms and Baths:
This house has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bath.
Square Footage:
1,535
Kitchen:
The tan, spacious kitchen has granite countertops, wooden cabinets and marble-tiled floors.
Details:
This beautiful home is located right in the heart of downtown New Iberia, so you’re always in the know of local events, but the home is hidden so you’re still in a very private, comfortable area.
Views:
Looking out from the upstair’s bedroom, you can see St. Peter’s Church steeple. The center-city area allows you to see the beautiful downtown area from every window.
Schools:
Park Elementary School, Anderson Middle School and Westgate High School.
Price:
240,000
120 Church Alley, New Iberia
Listed by Cindy B. Herring