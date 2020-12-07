6 key points from New Iberia's newly unveiled Master Plan

New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt recently unveiled his plans for the future of New Iberia, which he said comprises almost 100 shovel-ready projects.
DeCourt and his team hopes that by focusing on projects that are shovel ready, New Iberia can see a lot of improvements in a short amount of time
“It gives an arsenal of projects to keep our momentum going,” DeCourt said.
DeCourt unveiled two master plans, one focusing on Downtown New Iberia, and the other focusing on the other areas of New Iberia.
DeCourt hopes his plans for aesthetic, infrastructural, economic and cultural improvements to New Iberia will not only attract visitors, but encourage residents to stay in the city. Here are just some of the many improvements New Iberians and its visitors can expect to see.
Beautification
Utility Box Wraps
We can all admit that utility boxes aren’t the most aesthetically pleasing. Well that won’t be the case for much longer. DeCourt’s master plan involves wrapping these in artwork, turning these eyesores into colorful displays for New Iberia’s best artists.
Currently, the mayor’s team is kicking around several ideas for what the art could depict. Some of the possibilities for themes are portraits of community leaders, native plants or New Iberia history.
New Parks
The master plan involves building several parks in New Iberia. The Fulton Shoreline Park would be built along Fulton Road and give downtown a connection to the Bayou Teche. It would provide a boat docking area for citizens, visitors, boat races and festivals.
New Iberia could also get a Kayak Park. This could be a good way to attract those paddling along the Bayou Teche to stop by downtown and see the sights.
DeCourt hopes to see George Rodrigue Park built near the Kayak Park. George Rodrigue Park honors the local artist with a statue of his famous “Blue Dog.” DeCourt said Phase 1 of this park is already completed.
DeCourt also hopes to build a park near Bridge Street called City Slips Park. This would be another park along the water. It could encourage more maritime activities in New Iberia.
Update the trail
It’s about time our wooden trail got an update, DeCourt hopes to do just that. The mayor’s master plan involves removing the wood from the boardwalk and paving over it. It also involves adding benches and lighting.
Infrastructure
ADA crosswalks
New Iberia lacks ADA compliant crosswalks, but that won’t be the case for long. Not only will these new crosswalks help disabled people in New Iberia, but they might just be stylish too. The master plan suggests the city use art stencils on the crosswalks to make them look as stylish as they can.
City Wide Bike Lane initiative
Not only would bike lanes throughout the city be advantageous for bike riders, but might even encourage more locals to get some additional exercise. The mayor also hopes to add brand new bike paths with lots of greenery as well.
More parallel parking
As part of his master plan, the mayor hopes to add more parallel parking throughout Downtown New Iberia. This includes additional parking on Main Street and St. Peter Street.
Civic Center Marina
This marina will provide a substantial amount of docking space for boats in New Iberia and will come with a pocket park. DeCourt and his team believe this could promote tourism in New Iberia and, much like the Fulton Shoreline Park, Kayak Park and City Slips Park, encourage New Iberians to get out on the water themselves.
Economy
Art Banners on empty storefront windows
If there are going to be unoccupied commercial property in New Iberia, it might as well look as good as it can to attract a buyer. These banners will be easily movable as well, so it won’t be a problem when new businesses move into the previously unoccupied buildings.
Market Row
DeCourt hopes to add a structure to house various events like Arts and Crafts Markets, Farmer’s Markets and Christmas Markets. This would make it easy for pop-up markets to organize and help invigorate the New Iberia economy. The added shade could also be useful for festivals and other community events.
Culture
African American Museum
According to Director of the Department of Planning/Zoning/Grants and the Certified Director of New Iberia Main Street Program Jane Braud, this idea has been in the planning for sometime, but with the right funding New Iberia might have the funding necessary to make it happen. DeCourt’s team hopes to partner with a local non-profit to bring this project to life and tell the story of African American culture in New Iberia.
Tourist Information Panels
DeCourt hopes to add tourist information panels in New Iberia. This would attract tourists and give them an idea of what New Iberia has to offer. The plan is to include a map of Downtown New Iberia, cultural information panels and historical information panels.
Bayou Teche Museum Doc Voorhies Wing expansion
The Bayou Teche Museum has served New Iberia well over the years, giving locals and visitors a taste of the local history and culture. And DeCourt hopes to expand it further with a new gallery, classrooms and archive.
Entertainment
New Pool
Bank Avenue’s park might just get a new indoor swimming pool. Braud believes this could be a great resource for swim meets and aquatic exercise for people struggling with disabilities.
New Amphitheater and Stage
The mayor hopes to add an amphitheater and stage to Bouligny Plaza pavilion. This would entice event organizers as they wouldn’t need to pay temporary stage rental fees. The set up would also include a dance floor.
CONCLUSION
It’s obvious DeCourt and his team have big plans for New Iberia. With so many projects coming up in the near future, New Iberia could turn into an enticing destination for tourists visiting Louisiana, and locals will suddenly find themselves with an abundance of new and fun activities to engage.
So don’t blink, you might not know what happened when this little town turns into a hip and happening cultural hot spot.