When the Same Old Turkey Just Won’t Do

Thanksgiving is upon us once again – the time when we dust off the go-to holiday menu, dodge that traffic trying to hit up all the grocery stores before they run out of stuffing mix, prep dishes days in advance, and then spend the whole day cooking over the hot stove, using every pot and utensil in the kitchen, and sweating alone in the kitchen while everyone else listens to T-Johnny recount his freshman year shenanigans.
Ahhh, Thanksgiving.
But do the holidays really need to be a one-size-fits-all celebration? Maybe you’re a new empty-nester and there’s no need for a huge turkey and nine sides. Perhaps it’s been (another) heck of a year and you simply don’t want to cook. Maybe turkey has just run its course and you’re ready for more pizzazz at this year’s feast. Or perhaps you are just not someone who enjoys spending your entire holiday preparing a once-a-year, over-in-20-minutes meal.
Thanksgiving Day doesn’t have to be complicated – in fact, it should be relaxing and fun. So if you’re looking to make a change this year to spend more time volunteering or hanging with your family and less time watching a turkey cook, we found a few alternatives that might be the answer. And if there is ever a year to try something new, it’s this one!
Meat Swap
When we asked around for alternatives to traditional turkey for the holidays, we kept hearing about Uncle’s BBQ turkey rolls – and we had to investigate further. Walter Voorhies began making his turkey rolls for family and friends and now he makes them for his special customers. The rolls are a great alternative to traditional roasted turkey, with less waste and even less mess.
First, Voorhies debones a turkey, pounds it out, seasons and stuffs it. He then rolls the turkey breast and pre-cooks it. When roasted to perfection, he slices the rolled turkey and vacuum seals it in its drippings. Once you get the juicy dish home, all you do is heat it up in a boiling pan, and voila! Moist, delicious turkey rolls are ready to eat, making electric carving knives a thing of the past.
Uncle’s also offers a stuffed pork loin as a Thanksgiving meat alternative that is seasoned, stuffed and wrapped in bacon. Leave the carving knife in the sideboard; this delicious turkey substitute comes pre-sliced. And don’t forget the sides – but hurry, orders must be placed by November 5!
Thanksgiving To Go
Acadiana-area families that want to leave the cooking to someone else look to places like Fremin’s Food in New Iberia, where you can order a traditional Thanksgiving meal and pick it up hot Thursday morning, ready to dig in. With your choice of fried, baked, or smoked turkey breast, you “basically can have anything you want,” says Ross Fremin. “We have all the sides: green bean casserole, corn maque choux, all the stuffings, jambalaya, pork rolls, beef rolls, turkey rolls.” Just think of all the Thanksgiving festivities you could partake in with the extra time you would have on your hands!
For a sweet and savory Boudin Pie that could serve as an entree, side dish or dessert, there’s no better place than Cane River Pecan Company. “It has been a huge hit since we introduced it a few years ago,” says Seri Frioux, marketing manager. “Our Boudin Pies are all 100 percent handmade in-house. We always ship them overnight on ice, since they are shipped frozen, and they need to be baked one and a half hours before serving.”
And if you want a delicious homemade pie, but maybe don’t have the gift of a skilled baker, you can’t go wrong with a pie from Divine Cakes and Sweets Boutique. You’ll want to leave room for owner Lynore Harding’s sweet potato pie that will have you asking for seconds, and most likely thirds. Harding is taking orders now for the holidays.
A Detour to the Non-traditional
We asked a few Acadiana locals what their non-traditional Thanksgiving dinners will look like this year. Amber Lee of Lafayette says her family roasts chicken instead of turkey. “It’s smaller, cooks quicker and doesn’t take over the fridge with leftovers,” she says. Irma Kasuma in Broussard prepares a rack of lamb. “It’s so special and rare to have on the table,” she shares.
For a fun take on a Cajun favorite, Josepha Morgan of Broussard tells us about her family’s Turkey Gum-b-que: a traditional gumbo with a Thanksgiving twist. She debones a turkey and marinates it in the fridge for several days. On Thanksgiving morning her husband puts it on the pit, leaving it to smoke until about 75 percent done. He then cuts it and adds it to a gumbo, which makes for a rich and unique starter to Thanksgiving day. “We first made this for Thanksgiving in 2013, and it’s become a family tradition,” Morgan says.
Now it’s your turn. What will you try this Thanksgiving? With a little planning, you could find yourself with a lot more time to start a new family tradition. Happy Thanksgiving!