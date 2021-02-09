What this couple says was the best part about their wedding

Rebecca Matt Dickens and Walker Dickens
December 4, 2020
Where did you two meet?
We graduated high school (Saint Thomas More) one year apart, but were never technically introduced. We really met in college at LSU.
How did you know your husband was the one?
It’s hard to pinpoint, but we were best friends for a long time so our foundation formed without even realizing. Once we started dating there was no turning back. To be so confident I was with the man I was going to marry was almost overwhelming, looking back.
When and where was your wedding?
Friday December 4th at St John the Evangelist
Do you have a favorite memory or moment of your wedding day?
Every detail of our wedding day was perfect. The cliché stood true for us, which is surprising in these uncertain times. If I have to choose it would be Fr. Chester Arceneaux’s homily in our mass. Over the past couple years Walker and I have developed a close relationship with Fr. Chester and we have a feeling that relationship is why/how he created the most remarkable homily. It was personal and intimate. We are still getting compliments specifically on it!
How far in advance did you start planning?
After getting engaged in October of 2019, we quickly rushed to Saint John to reserve the church because all we knew was we wanted to be married there by Fr. Chester Arceneaux. Those next few months flew by until Covid-19 hit. Long story short, we didn’t actually start planning until about 6 months before the big day. Between ordering online and facilities temporarily/permanently closing I’d say the challenges of planning were intensified. We were unbelievably lucky to have had amazing vendors to whom we will forever be grateful for making the process as smooth as possible.
What was something special you received on your wedding day?
There are numerous gifts we received that each hold a special place in our hearts, but what we received on our wedding day was more meaningful; the acceptance into the married community. I’m still taken back by all the support and advice couples have given. We are so blessed to have so many friends in our corner.
Where did you find your wedding dress and what made it the perfect fit for the big day?
My dress came from Atiana’s Boutique in Cedar Park, Texas. As soon as I saw it, I had to have it. The modesty and elegance of the kaleidoscope crop cape was something I had never seen before. Plus, it was the perfect amount of coverage for a December wedding in unpredictable Louisiana weather. The V-shaped back and train were also a selling point in that they allowed me the room to boogie! If only I had a chance to wear it once more.
Did you have to adapt your wedding because of COVID-19?
Covid-19 mostly affected our planning versus wedding day. We wanted a smaller wedding before the pandemic and wanted the same after it began. We never discussed changing our date. We agreed the virus wasn’t going to push back one of the biggest days in our life. We did, however, get a last minute change of music from band to DJ, but it ended up being the better choice!
What piece of advice would you give another bride for planning a wedding?
Accept help! Wedding planning requires a village. I could never have had such a beautiful wedding day without the help of my mother, Glenda Matt and my MOH/sister, Catherine Matt! They made it all happen and I will forever be grateful!
Did you get to have a honeymoon with the pandemic going on?
The morning after our wedding we were on our way to Cancun. From the Mayan ruins to the 24-hour room service, we couldn’t have asked for more. I strongly encourage anyone who isn’t a fan of cold weather, but wants to get married in the fall, to immediately fly south for the winter. It was stressful to be ready to leave our two dogs and the country right after wedding day, but it was well worth it. It’s still crazy to think within a one day period we got married and arrived in paradise.
12. What has been your favorite part of married life?
My favorite part has been coming home to the person I know I’m going to spend the rest of my life with. I have known for a while that we would get married, but to solidify it in front of God and our family and friends made it official. We are each other’s “forever” and I couldn't be happier about it.
Vendor Shout Out:
Gown: Atiana’s Boutique
Tuxedo: Joseph A. Bank
Rings: A-Bryans
Food: Immoneli and Fuji Sushi
Limo/Car Service: Lafayette Limo & Trolley
Venue: River Oaks
Florist: Brady LeBlanc
Makeup: La Famille On Congress
DJ/Band: Aaron Lane
Wedding Planner: Southern Fete
Photographer: The Bertrands Photography