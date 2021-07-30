What’s in store for our kids this fall?

Over the past year, our students, parents, teachers and administrators have been asked to manage a herculean task during COVID. Depending on the school your child attended, you may have seen uninterrupted in-class learning, remote learning or a hybrid of both. As of publication date for this issue, parish school boards across the area had not yet finalized their COVID protocols for the 2021- 2022 school year. Still we thought it was important to address the types of issues our kids might face in the fall. Here are some predictions:
School-specific Solutions
COVID has affected Acadiana schools (and districts, and families) differently, so it won’t be a surprise when the approach to the 2021-2022 school year will be individualized, as well. Although there will be CDC recommendations and parish regulations, parents can assume the schools will manage based on their own enrollment numbers and learning needs.
Learning Flexibility
If there’s a positive aspect that has come out of the pandemic, it is that educators, administrators, lawmakers and parents – and children, for that matter – have discovered there are acceptable differences in the way people learn. Accommodating for COVID has brought to light ways some children flourish in non-traditional settings and has underscored the importance of supporting learning differences in the classroom.
A Kindergarten Bubble
Last year some parents of kindergarteners opted to delay entry into the school system for one more year. And some who were going to enter kindergarten opted out completely. Until recently kindergarten attendance was not mandatory in Louisiana; however SB 10, authored by Sen. Cleo Fields, has passed the last hurdle in the legislature. Beginning fall of 2022, children who are five years old by September 30 will be required to attend kindergarten in Louisiana. This means there will be an influx of both new students and ones who delayed from last year entering the system – all at one time.
Uncertainty
Not enough time has passed for researchers and educators to fully understand the impact on learning and psychologies that COVID has had on children. Over the next decade, much will be discussed and watched to determine how and when the parishes should calibrate to meet the needs of kids who were affected by the lockdown.
Digital Competencies
Students, parents, teachers and administrators have all had a crash course in the digital tools they’ve grown to rely on during the past year. Predictions suggest that competency will serve to enhance in-class learning in fall. It was a steep learning curve at first, but now that everyone is more comfortable using technology, it will only serve other areas of learning, as well.
Social Distancing
Particularly if there is another wave or a COVID mutation, schools will still be mindful about large groups. For example, while schools have discussed continuing a hybrid learning mix (in-class and virtual), some schools have discussed dividing students into pods: groups of students and teachers that stay together throughout the day, rather than switching classes and classrooms.