What one bride says was the most stressful part of changing her wedding plans

Harlie & Dylan Duhon
March 21, 2020
How did you meet and where? On Facebook
How did he propose and where? We were taking pictures at the church for Christmas in Acadian Village.
What was your original plan for the wedding? We planned to have our friends and family together and get ready.
When did you realize you were going to have to change your plans? On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, when they announced they were shutting down everything.
What was your reaction? I was so disappointed and felt it was my fault.
What was the most difficult/stressful part of changing your wedding plans and how did you adapt? Not having all of the special people there that we wanted. Also, not being able to wear my dress and have my girls and the guys dress up.
How did your spouse uplift you during this time or how did you uplift him? We told each other, no matter what happens we will become one and you will be my forever.
How did you spend your COVID19 modified wedding compared to your original plans? We had this amazing wedding planned, and spent so much money. When we switched our plans, we could not get all our money back.
How did you let your guests know? Most of the guests were on Facebook, so we made a post and called the ones who were not on the app.
What would you tell someone planning a wedding during a pandemic? Try and make a short budget, but make your wedding what you want it to be. Do what you and your soon to be husband think is right to keep everyone healthy and safe.
What would you have done differently? Nothing, everything happens for a reason.
Do you plan on having another celebration when restrictions are lifted? Why or why not? We would love to have a small reception just so everyone can wear what they spent money on and we can have a party.
Vendor Shout Out
Gown: Bride’s (bridals.com) Bridesmaids (David's Bridal)
Rings: Amazon because we couldn’t pick up the ring from Kay’s.
Food: Originally Le Bon Manger (Bobby and Dot’s catering)
Venue: The living room at the preacher’s house
Hair: Was supposed to be Resha Georgia at Salon Rouge, but I ended up doing it myself. She was closed due to COVID.