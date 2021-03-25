We rounded up everything you need to spend the perfect day in Breaux Bridge

Breaux Bridge is full of places to explore, shop and eat! If you plan on going to Breaux Bridge, here are a few of the places you can’t miss out on.
Eat Up
Lunch & Dinner If you’re contemplating what to eat, Buck & Johnny’s is a beloved restaurant in the area and serves up a wide menu of Eclectic Italian with a Cajun Flair! Breaux Bridge has many options to pick from including Pont Breaux’s Cajun Restaurant and Poche’s Market and Restaurant for the taste of Cajun classics! With crawfish season here, we have to let you in on a few places to dine-in and have some - Crazy Bout Crawfish, Cajun Claws Seafood Boilers in Breaux Bridge and The Boiling Spot!
Desserts After a dinner comes dessert, right? We think so. To get a variety of flavors of ice cream and have a sweet time check out The Moo Cow Moo and Angelle’s Ice Cream Shoppe & Grille. If you want an icy treat Breaux Bridge offers RibMaster Soul Food & Snowballs and A-Bear’s Snowball & Aunt Virgie’s Chili for the perfect snowball or tasty meal!
Market Findings Is your pantry missing fruits and vegetables that you love? Are you ready to go pick up fresh produce to cook dinner or a nice lunch from a popular market in Breaux Bridge? Fruit Stand in Breaux Bridge has all of the findings that you need to prepare meals for the week. Locals and tourists visit the Fruit Stand to get exactly what they crave!
Shop
Antique Shops
Marie Bainmonte was a guest artist at The Rustic Relic where she had her stained glass panes, boot jewelry and much more set up for customers! The Rustic Relic has beautifully crafted pieces including rings, cuff bracelets and stunning brooch necklaces. Lagniappe Antique Etc, Clock Shop, Breaux Bridge Antique Mall and Angelle’s Vintage are a few other places to shop and pick up timeless pieces to add to your collection.
Gifts
Wind down with products from La Jolie Bath Boutique! From lotions, scrubs and bath bombs, La Jolie Bath Boutique has it all. Shop locally or purchase your favorite scent online. First comes bath products and now jewelry right? March is here and so are the jewelry experts at David’s Fine Jewelry and Marilyn’s Fine Jewelry! These jewelry shops have all of the pieces you could dream of for a birthday or anniversary gift.
Local Art
We have to make one thing clear: we absolutely love the local artists in Breaux Bridge! Pink Alligator Gallery, Kelly Guidry-Modern Primitive Gallery, Luis Perez Art and Yard Art showcase customized pieces by artists and give locals the opportunity to get to know the artists in town!
Leisure
Champagne’s Cajun Swamp Tours Want to take a relaxing tour of the Lake Martin Cypress Island Preserve Swamp? Then call Champagne’s Cajun Swamp Tours and make your reservation right away for a Swamp Boat Tour. Champagne’s Cajun Swamp Tours also has other ways to take in the breathtaking scenery and wildlife. Airboat Swamp Tours and Cajun Swamp Kayak Tours are available for customers! To get more information call 337-230-4068 or email champagnestours@gmail.com.
Bayou Teche Experience Located at 317 E. Bridge St. is the Bayou Teche Experience. What is the adventure like? According to Louisianatravel.com, “Bayou Teche Experience offers shuttle service to and from the Atchafalaya Basin, Lake Martin and along Bayou Teche. Kayak and bicycle rentals with guided and self-guided tours are available.” Contact 337-366-0337 or email bayoutecheexperience@gmail.com now!
Bayou Teche Visitors Center If you still can’t get enough of Breaux Bridge and you’re ready to keep the exploration going, The Bayou Teche Visitors Center in historic downtown will give you a taste of what makes Breaux Bridge unique and why the culture is special! Stop by 314 East Bridge Street or call (337) 332-8500 and tour Breaux Bridge right away!