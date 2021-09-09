We’re all asking the same question.

We aren’t the only ones in Acadiana asking that question. It’s on everyone’s minds these
days. Will they or won’t they have the Sugar Cane Festival? Will they or won’t they have the Gumbo Cookoff? What about Beneath the Balconies?
2020 wasn’t kind. And, with the cancelation of some festivals already this year, 2021 is beginning to look familiar. But we just don’t know.
Here at the magazine, as we prepare to go to print, we’re holding our collective breath, waiting for the latest news on the status of our fall festivals and other area events. Traditionally the September issue of Acadiana Lifestyle includes a Fall Festival Guide. And, while we included one in this issue, it’s a crummy feeling to know, ahead of time, that everything we write may be completely outdated by the time readers see it. For that, we hope you will allow us some grace.
There is good news. All of the wringing of hands over these– and weightier – topics in recent weeks has allowed us to reflect on how much else we have to cover (and celebrate) in this issue. Our farmers are still harvesting crops. Our waterways and landscapes still provide magnificent opportunities for exercise, entertainment and education. We can still hunt and fish and go camping. We look forward to cheering on
our favorite football team. Our restaurants will serve delicious foods. And our artists will continue to inspire and delight us.
So as you navigate all the uncertainties of this crazy, up-ended world, we hope you will also be inspired this month to embrace the simple joys of Acadiana. And, as always, don’t forget to drop me a note if you stumble on a good story along the way.