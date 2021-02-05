We pulled up a chair at this Lafayette staple - Mazen Grill

Back in 1981, a young USL engineering student, Ghassan Harb, started working at Lafayette’s most exclusive fine dining club, the City Club. At the time, the club was located atop the tallest building in Lafayette, then known as FNB Towers (now Chase Towers), offering the only panoramic view of the city. Harb proved such a successful manager that he became the face of the club, greeting members and guests by name and making everyone feel welcome.
In 1983, another Lebanese native, Mazen Hijazi, applied for a job at the club. But, Harb thought Hijazi, who was in casual attire, was not properly dressed for such a fine dining establishment. So, Harb sent him home to change. Then, Hijazi returned in a suit and tie. Harb hired him on the spot.
The two worked at the Lafayette club, until Hijazi was hired away to manage Lake Charles’ new City Club. But then, in the early 1990s, Hijazi decided to start his own restaurant – Aladdin – in a most unusual spot – a former Burger Chef on Enterprise Blvd. Despite its humble appearance, the dining spot featured the finest continental cuisine -- but had no liquor license. So, patrons would bring in ice chests of their favorite adult beverages.
Over the years, Harb and Hijazi stayed in touch. After 25 years at the City Club, Harb thought about launching his own restaurant. He met with Hijazi, and they decided to open one together. “We knew the business as far as the type of food to have, the culture and the management part,” Harb shares. “We worked very well together.”
Harb started looking around for a space, and found it at the former Woods & Waters location at 5818 Johnston St. He liked the spacious layout and the private dining rooms. “We had done a lot of wedding receptions over the years,” Harb explains. “And Mazen was good at ice carvings. He does the most beautiful ice carvings you’ll ever see.”
Ice carvings? Who knew? But, after the author viewed a photo album showcasing Hijazi’s majestic ice carvings and artistic food spreads, I was enlightened.
But the ice carvings are not the only things Mazen Grill does well. Its menu reads like a Lafayette Who’s Who, with dishes named after regular patrons like Grilled Shrimp Michelle (Hanks), Fish Briggs (Don) Florence, Fish Hesterly (Pitt), Steak Fenstermaker (Bill), McKrampe (Ed) Surf and Turf, Mahtook (Robbie) Ribeye and Lamb Paul Hilliard. And, as Lafayette’s foodies know, if your name’s on a dish, it’d better be good.
In this case, the dishes are spectacular – notches above any you’ll find at the best restaurants in New Orleans and elsewhere. On a recent visit, the author’s dining party started with the Fried Asparagus – breaded and deep fried asparagus spears served in a lemon butter and Hollandaise sauce, and the evening appetizer special – Crab Claws, served fried or sautéed (we had both, and they were equally delicious). My beau and I split the Avocado Crab, a perfectly ripe avocado topped with jumbo lump crabmeat in Mazen’s unique mustard remoulade sauce. A word on that crabmeat – you won’t find any shell, as Harb personally inspects it himself. “I check the crabmeat myself to make sure it’s correct and fresh,” Harb says. “I choose which place has the best quality crabmeat, and I buy it two to three times a week to make sure it’s good and fresh.”
On the entrées, the gentlemen shared the Fish Alladin – pan-sautéed fish fillet (red snapper that night) topped with jumbo lump crabmeat served in a lemon butter saffron sauce. It was so delicious that we came back the next night and ordered it again. “I buy whole fish, and we fillet our own fish,” Harb explains. “We fillet our own fish because I can’t tell if it’s fresh or not until we fillet it.”
The ladies shared the Mahtook Ribeye – USDA prime ribeye (12 or 16-oz.) aged and seasoned with ground black pepper, red pepper and Lea & Perrins Sauce. Tender and perfectly cooked, the steak was so good that we devoured every bite. Harb shared that Robbie Mahtook gave him the recipe –as did Bill Fenstermaker for his namesake, Steak Fenstermaker, a 14- or 16-oz. grilled bone-in fillet served in homemade seasonable and a fresh squeeze of lemon. “We had input from our people in Lafayette as to what they liked,” Harb explains.
Other specialty items include the veal, served in dishes like Veal Oscar – pan –sauteed medallions topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, mushrooms, asparagus spears served in a Mournay sauce and accented with a lemon butter sauce. “We buy fresh veal from the loin,” Harb says proudly.
Save room for Mazen’s house-made desserts, like its famous soufflés, white chocolate bread pudding, crème brulee, Strawberry Fiete (puff pastry with whipped heavy cream and strawberries topped with honey and powdered sugar), lemon crepes and Chocolate Ganache.
At Mazen, each partner brings something special to the table. “Mazen’s got the taste buds,” Harb says. “He can tell a taste to be perfect.”
As for Harb, “I know all about the food, the quality,” he says. “Consistency is very important to me. Consistency is a priority.”
And it works.
MUST HAVE DISHES
Take Your Lumps
The Avocado Crab is a crab meat-lover's delight. A perfectly-ripened whole avocado is split, then stuffed with overflowing jumbo lump crabmeat in Mazen’s tangy mustard remoulade sauce. Big enough to share, this salad is a stellar start to any meal.
Addictive Fish
One of Mazen’s most popular dishes, Fish Aladdin features the fresh fish of the day (recently red snapper) topped with jumbo lump crabmeat served in a lemon butter saffron sauce. Ask for it extra crispy and you’ll have the best fish you’ve ever tasted.
Superb Soufflé
Mazen’s is famous for its airy soufflés, with your choice of Grand Marnier, Chocolate and, occasionally, Pistachio and White Chocolate. Try a combination of Grand Marnier and Chocolate for the best of both worlds. Be sure to order it when you put in your entrée order it takes 20 minutes to prepare.