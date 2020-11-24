Using only 4 words these are the things our readers said they were thankful for this year

In a year with lots of lows, it’s important that we all look for the good - focus on what we have to be grateful for. We asked our readers to share with us what for what they are most thankful using on 4 words. Here’s what they had to say!
Tanya Blanchard Poche’
God’s protection, provision & providence
Jeannie Derouen
Love from my kids
Wanda Trotter
Grandchildren and great grandchildren
Clora Darcey
Life, family, sugar & friends
Terrilyn Shane Domingue Walker
Health, Family, Friends, Freedom
Wendy Parich
God, family, community, health