What we’re Thankful 4

Using only 4 words these are the things our readers said they were thankful for this year

Here’s what our readers have to say

In a year with lots of lows, it’s important that we all look for the good - focus on what we have to be grateful for. We asked our readers to share with us what for what they are most thankful using on 4 words. Here’s what they had to say!

Tanya Blanchard Poche’

God’s protection, provision & providence

Jeannie Derouen

Love from my kids

Wanda Trotter

Grandchildren and great grandchildren

Clora Darcey

Life, family, sugar & friends

Terrilyn Shane Domingue Walker

Health, Family, Friends, Freedom

Wendy Parich

God, family, community, health

