Three prayers for the holiday season

Three local pastors offer three very different, but equally, poignant prayers and meditations to reflect on throughout the holiday season.
David Denton, Pastor
Highland Baptist Church
“Satisfied at Christmas”
Read Luke 2:25-35
When Simeon held the Messiah, God’s promised deliverer, his heart was so full he was ready to die. That kind of peace and contentment is available to all who look to Christ for salvation. The commercialism of Christmas thrives on our discontentment, but Simeon reminds us to look beneath the surface celebrations to a soul satisfaction that knows no season.
Dr Ken Leleux, Pastor
Glorious Church Worship Center
Dear Heavenly Father,
With thoughts of my family and friends during this Thanksgiving and Christmas Season, I pray God‘s mercy and goodness overwhelm them. I thank you for our church and national leaders keeping us in peace by faith in your Name now and in the new year. I invite you Holy Spirit to guide us with knowledge, understanding and wisdom as we hope for tomorrow.
May peace now overwhelm us as we honor you continually, In Jesus name, I pray. Amen
By Rev. Derald Weber, Senior Pastor
The Pentecostals of Lafayette
“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.” Luke 2:11-12
Never has a birth affected this world, like the birth of Jesus Christ.
He was not ushered into this world by human grandeur, but given to us in a dirty stable.
It was not in the costly inn where we meet the Savior, but lying in a lowly manger.
The inn was for those who could pay the price.
But the manger had no prerequisites or requirements.
Anyone could come into a stable with a manger.
God wanted us to realize, it was the manger that welcomed anybody.
HE meets us where we are, to give us life & hope!