This famous pecan company calls Main Street home

About Cane River Pecan: Now nationally known, Cane River Pecan Company is a nutty affair. Jady Regard's family has been in the pecan business for decades, starting in 1969. Years later, the Regard family began serving the greater Iberia Parish with their goods each fall weekend. Jady Regard has been back in the pecan business since 2002 bringing the Regard family pecan's back to New Iberia yet again with their location on Main Street New Iberia.
What You Might Not Expect: Cane River Pecan Company sits on a delicious secret - Boudin Pie! Their first attempt at a pie with their famous pecans, the successful end result is a sweet and savory treat. This nine-inch, deep-dish pie, the locally sourced masterpiece is made with over a pound and a half of un-cased traditional pork boudin and is laced with a lovely layer of sweet potato souffle. If that isn't enough to water your mouth, a signature pecan praline glaze is layered on top!
Why Main Street? Cane River Pecan fits right in with the other family-owned, unique companies that lay along Main Street. With the newly created Historic District, Main Street has become even more attractive to locals looking to get a taste of the Shadows on the Teche, the Bayou Teche Museum and the future Rodrigue Park. Cane River Pecan Company hopes to be another great spot to pop into while touring the beautiful region.
The Team: Cane River Pecan Company has a team like no other. With employees that Regard calls, "the hardest working, most loyal colleagues I have have worked alongside." Pride is what drives the team of Cane River. Regard says. Their employees are the backbone of Cane River and the company would not be there without them.
Specialty: Though Cane River is located on Main Street New Iberia, they service large companies from around the nation. With expert strategies for corporate gifting strategies, Cane River has made a name for themselves in the corporate relationship business as well. Helping companies not only build but maintain invaluable customer and vendor relationships using attentive gifting services.
What do you serve in your location? Other than the lovely boudin pie, they have also brought out bourbon balls which are a pecan topped delicately bourbon-infused ganache dark chocolate candy. You can also get pecan cookies, pralines, pecan popcorns, pecan logs, pecan oil, natural pecans, pecan pieces, and the ever-popular flavored pecans. Flavors come in milk, dark and white chocolate, praline, honey glazed and roasted pecans. There's a little bit for every pecan lover in your life!