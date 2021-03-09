This company is bringing the same sense of humor to their business that they brought to their name

Bon CaCa
With its gutsy name, Troy Green’s Bon CaCa Seasoning, (If you’re truly Cajun you’ll know the real translation) has equally disrupted spice racks across the country. In a good way.
A salesman for Wireline Truck Fab, Troy has cooked for thousands at company cookouts over the years. Early on, he was never able to find a seasoning to his likening – many were too salty – so, he began concocting his own until he perfected his recipe – in bulk gallons. The resounding comment from those who tasted food seasoned with his mix was that it was “some good S@#!. Hence the name. In no time, friends, coworkers, and family were asking for some.
Troy credits his mother and grandmothers for inspiring him to cook, but says it was his Pawpaw Iggy who really had a profound influence in the kitchen. He has fond memories of learning to cook stews, gumbos, gravies and a little on the grill at the camp on the levee by Bayou Benoit.
It was a pivotal point when Troy met John Breaux, the former head chef and co-owner of Peltier’s Catering, now deceased. Breaux encouraged Troy to sell the seasoning mix commercially; the two formed a partnership, and in 2000, Bon CaCa Seasoning showed up in stores like Bi-Lo and Simoneaud’s in New Iberia.
Made with 12-15 spices, Bon CaCa Seasoning is light on the salt, an ingredient seemingly heavy handedly added to other seasonings. “We started with a flavor profile that matched our cooking style, using more garlic and black pepper and 60 percent less salt than many other seasonings,” says Austin Green who has been in the kitchen with his dad since he could sit on the countertop and works the marketing/social media end of the business. “We also try to make it as natural as possible, with no unnatural fillers, without incurring clumping. “
Bon CaCa is now sold in over 50 stores in Louisiana, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas and has become increasingly popular with food truck vendors. While it has graced tables in the United Kingdom, Troy is most proud to say that before the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Louisiana National Guard shipped out to Iraq, they took 25 cases of Bon CaCa, after tasting it on the food Troy helped prepare before they departed.
As for future plans for Bon Caca, Troy says, “Keep supplying seasoning to the people that want it, and have fun. It’s all about having fun. When I went into this little business, we said we are going to do this until it isn’t fun anymore.”