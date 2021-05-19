They’re huge! Find out what’s now on display at the Lafayette Science Museum.

IF YOU GO:
The Lafayette Science Museum, 433 Jefferson St., is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The planetarium will be offering four shows on Saturday and three on Sunday afternoon. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors 62 and over, $2 for those between the ages of 4 and 17, and free for those under 3 years of age. For more information, call 337-291-5544 or go to lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
Changes, Challenges and Cuts
The last year of COVID-19, hunkering down has been rough on a lot of people, businesses and organizations across Acadiana, but the Lafayette Science Museum got hit from all sides at once.
Like many other entities, it was shut down when the state went under its first stay-at-home order on March 22 of last year. In the ensuing months, however, it was one of several Lafayette Consolidated Government operations, along with the Heymann Center for the Performing Arts, the Acadiana Nature Station and three senior citizen centers, which saw massive budget cuts and layoffs.
The Science Museum went from 15 full-time employees to one, Director Kevin Krantz.
The museum also saw its budget cut by more than half. In 2019, it had an operating budget of $900,000. That dropped to $270,000 in the proposed LCG budget, but was approved at $400,000. In the meantime, the museum has been unable to hold its usual fundraisers, such as the Bach Lunch concert series and its Museum of Fear during the Halloween season.
The cuts are a sign of the times for South Louisiana. The ongoing oilfield slump in the Gulf of Mexico, along with the uncertainty of a global pandemic, have forced governments to cut spending on cultural, recreational and social programs in favor of private-public partnerships and grant-based funding.
For now, Krantz, his part-time employees and volunteers are keeping the doors open, at least on the weekends. Their concern is not only how to keep the museum available to the public, but also how the museum’s collections would be maintained if the facility were to close. “There is so much history here,” says Michael McBane, who volunteers in the museum’s paleontology lab. “The name of this used to be the Lafayette Museum of Natural History. We have textiles, cultural artifacts and collections going back for years.”
If there was any doubt that the Lafayette Science Museum had been missed during the last year, it was visibly proven when the museum opened its doors on April 10 for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered it in March of last year. “We had more than 500 people through the doors,” says Museum Director Kevin Krantz. “It was beautiful, seeing so many people come out and enjoy what we do here.”
For many of those visitors, the exhibits and displays were all new, even though some predated the COVID shutdown. A traveling exhibit sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Science Foundation entitled “In Search of the Earth’s Secrets,” had opened only a week or two before the closure. Another, a locally-produced weather exhibit created in conjunction with KATC-TV 3 weather guru Rob Perillo, was completed as the doors were locked.
The most visible addition is right inside the front door — a 12-foot tall model of a mammoth skeleton, completed and positioned in the weeks before the reopening weekend.
“There’s also the albertosaurus and the tyrannosaurus,” Krantz said. “They are not new, but not many people have seen them.”
The museum usually hosts 65,000 visitors a year, but that screeched to zero when the COVID-19 virus came to town. Now, with limited weekend openings and a continued hiatus on large school groups coming through, numbers for the year will remain far below typical.
Presenting the exhibits to the public, however, is not the only work done at the museum. A portion of the space is dedicated to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s School of Geosciences Geology Museum, where geology, petroleum engineering and paleontology are at the forefront. The ULL portion includes a working laboratory, where paleontologists and volunteers work to classify and preserve finds from previous field trips in search of new fossils and finds.
“I think we may be the only museum where you can see the work being done,” says Jennifer Hargrave, a paleontologist working at the museum. On this day, three volunteers can be seen carefully dusting, scraping and picking over samples, being sure to not damage any fossilized bone while also evaluating the matrix, or material around the fossil, for any other potential finds. “I got started washing drilling mud, looking for fossils,” Hargrave laughs. “This is much more rewarding.”
Still, it is tedious but essential work. The museum has a repository of more than 150,000 individual bones, ranging from fragments no bigger than a pencil point to huge dinosaur bones several feet in length. A new repository, which will allow the museum to expand its collection, was being built on the third floor of the museum when things shut down in 2020.
On this day, volunteers Mary Landry and Michael McBane are handling samples while Aleta McBane, Michael’s mom, paints a brass sabre-tooth cat sculpture which was recently acquired. The trio are part of a contingent of Breaux Bridge volunteers that Dr. James Martin, curator of paleontology and research professor at ULL who heads up the Geosciences Museum, brought into the fold.
“We were working at Bach Lunch (a series of lunchtime concerts that serves as one of the museum’s fundraisers) when Dr. Martin walked up,” Aleta McBane said. “He asked us if we wanted to work in the lab, so we came the next day. Since then, we’ve been hooked.” She has painted several of the museum’s exhibits, including the raptors on the second floor and part of the basilosaurus, a 55-foot prototypical whale sculpture that wraps around the museum’s atrium. The museum’s contractor for many of its models, Chris Madsen of DinoLab in Salt Lake City, Utah, has left molds the staff can use to create their own exhibits. “We built that from scratch,” Aleta McBane said proudly. “It took nine months.”
The volunteers used fiberglass molds to make, then assemble, the various portions of the captivating exhibit. “We had to take some liberties with it,” said Michael McBane. “The spine would normally bend vertically, but not side-to-side. But to fit it in this space, we had to be able to make it curve along the wall.”
Former planetarium director and current volunteer Dave Hoffstetter credits Krantz with developing the relationship that brought the active science, and Martin, into the museum.
“Kevin has been a really good museum director,” said Hofstetter, who retired when the budget and staff cuts were announced last year after 40 years of running the planetarium. “One of the things he changed was making partnerships with the ULL Geosciences Department. It physically turned the whole concept of the museum around.”
Days before the museum was scheduled to reopen, Hofstetter was still at work, with help from another employee who had their position cut who now volunteers. They are positioning glass on a shadow box displaying model rockets as part of the museum’s exhibit detailing man’s exploration of space on the second floor near the planetarium. “Originally a lot of these were models I brought from home,” Hofstetter said. “But I found some exact duplicates in the museum’s collection, so I was able to swap them out and bring some of mine home.”
Hofstatter was also busy training his replacement as the planetarium’s operator and guide. Although some of the programs in the new digital planetarium are software driven packages that do not require a local narrator, there are still locally produced presentations on the night sky that are part of the planetarium’s offerings. Plus, even with provided content, the operator has to know how to operate the planetarium’s system. “She’s doing very well,” he said. “She’s not there yet, but she is picking it up very quickly. It takes a while.”
For Hofstetter, an educator at heart, getting the museum open again even on a limited basis is a first step toward normalcy. “I can’t wait until we can bring the telescopes out again for Art Walk,” Hofstetter said. “Not being able to reach out to the public has been frustrating. Hopefully by September we can take them back out. I’m just trying to bide my time.”