These students are working to end bullying

According to DoSomething.org, approximately 160,000 students have skipped school because of bullying. More than that, one in five 12 to 18 year olds will experience bullying sometime within their school years, with verbal harassment being the most popular form of bullying. But one St. Martinville Senior High School club has just the right plan to combat that problem and help their community in the process.
The club, called SMSH REACH, now in its second year, has made waves across the St. Martinville making their presence positively known throughout the community by using their club's motto, "Respect Encourage Accept Change Help.
Though life wasn't always so positive for SMSH REACH founder Tori Frederick.
"Towards the end of her freshman year into her sophomore year, she had a lot of issues with bullying." Dawn Frederick, Tori's mother, said. "It started off with people she knew then towards the end of her sophomore year it was to the point where we had authorities involved."
Dawn said that her daughter, a usually outgoing and friendly girl, became someone completely different because of what she was going through. Tori became depressed, she quit sports, she completely withdrew from the world because of it. Unfortunately, Tori's story isn’t an uncommon one.
Beyond herself, Dawn pulled Tori out of St. Martinville Senior High and enrolled her in Teurlings Catholic High School for a year. Tori finally got the break from the madness that she needed and found a bit of perspective on the way. She refocused on her school work, she came back to life.
Feeling confident again, Tori decided it was time to go back to St. Martin Senior High. Dawn wasn't sure at first, but was willing to give it a try if a few changes were made.
"I said, 'We're not going back to the same thing. We're not going back to pretend like none of this happened. If you're going to go back, we're going to do something about it.' Because I know that she's not the only one." Dawn said.
Dawn and Tori spoke to the principal about what they could do to improve the lives of all who had been bullied within the school and came up with the idea for REACH. Initially, REACH was going to solely focus on bullying, and with Tori being a senior at the time, she and Dawn wanted to open the club to encompass a broader issues.
"(REACH) is also a type of club that teaches kids not only the significance of the problem with bullying, but it also gives them a safe place to go." Dawn said. "The majority of the kids that are in the club have been somewhat shunned or picked on. Now they have a safe place to go where they're not judged in any way. And it also teaches them what it's like to give back to the community."
For Dawn, Tori and REACH, it's the small things in life that make a world of difference, which is part of what they wanted to teach any student joining REACH. Partnered with the school, they introduced the REACH to the students and had over 50 members sign up.
Soon after, REACH would extend an olive branch throughout the parish, inviting anyone who would come to their events, like their annual anti-bullying walk.
"We gathered in a spot and had guest speakers and kids who have been bullied shared their stories, it was just an educational type of thing," Dawn said. "And then we did it again this year. It's pretty amazing to see kids who stood up there. And in a year's time, they were able to stand up and tell their story with strangers because they just never opened up about it."
Parents of the REACH club members notice a change within their child once they've started the support process, Dawn said. Finding a community where before they felt completely alone. They're seeing more confidence, and like Tori, becoming themselves again.
In its second year, REACH has kept its same roots, but has also become involved with local charity work — like donating to the local animal shelter or collecting can goods for the local food pantry or giving gifts to local war veterans. They've also hosted haunted houses and volunteered for Acadian Village, the Catahoula Fall Fest and the St. Martin Kiwanis Club. And they're still growing.
"We teamed up with the St. Martinville City Police this year, they hired a new outreach spokesperson, so Mr. Touchet is working with us as well to bring about some changes," Dawn said. "Kids should never be afraid to go to school. And then parents get frustrated because they have to drop their kids off knowing they're fearful. That should never be the case."
Though Tori has moved on, now a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, REACH is still stronger, and more involved than ever.
As for Dawn, she's working on something a little different, compiling the stories of bullied children into a journal for others to read and get a first-hand sense of what these children are going through. Maybe through that, lasting change may come for the world of those who are bullied. "I've had a few that have shared their stories, but I know that there's so many more out there. So it's just a matter of trying to get them and share them," Dawn said.
Though another parent has now taken over the reins of REACH, April Viator, Dawn feels as though she and Tori will always be tied to the club they started both in practice and in spirit.
There's always help for the bullied within REACH no matter where you live. If you or someone you know is being bullied and either want to contribute your story or needs assistance, you can contact REACH at SMSH_Reach@Yahoo.com, or you can find them on Facebook.