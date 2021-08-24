The Héberts of Acadiana are all about the music.

You have your father’s twinkling blue eyes. You laugh like your mom. Didn’t Aunt Nora make that same face in pictures? There are so many characteristics and tendencies we inherit from our families. And if you’re an Hébert from Acadiana, you probably have some creative abilities that run deep in your family’s roots, specifically music.
Piano tuner Preston Hébert can relate. He not only is a professional piano tuner – an art passed down from his father and grandfather – he can also play five instruments: piano, string bass, electric bass, guitar and tuba. (Side note: he learned to play the tuba in order to march with the U.S. Army band.) He has a thriving business that spans South Louisiana; his son and nephews carry on the craft in California and Mississippi.
He is modest, self-effacing when speaking of his musical talent. He says, “I play enough piano to try out a freshly-tuned instrument.” But according to his wife and his sister, he downplays his talent and doesn’t play nearly enough for their ears. Having heard snippets of a few tunes played on his keyboard, this writer agrees. Hébert also says that he is so busy tuning pianos for his clients, his own instrument suffers.
A Music Man in the Making
Hébert remembers learning to tune when at the age of 8 his father Wilton, who had studied the Nyles Bryant Piano Tuning & Service Course, would show him the tools and structure of the piano. By 13, he had handled the tuning wrenches and learned how to adjust strings for optimal sound. By the time he was in his late teens, he had tuned about 1,000 pianos.
Hébert grew up one of nine children in a clapboard two-story, next to St. Peter’s Church in New Iberia. “I had seven sisters and my brother Lloyd. And one bathroom. I either got up early and got ready first, or I was last.” As he recollects, there was always music in the house. “I remember my sisters singing; I would play the piano. My brother Lloyd was more an artist, as was my mother. She did lovely landscape paintings, some of which I still have,” he recalls.
Hébert says he cherishes holidays and family reunions – again, for the music. “My sisters would always sing, sometimes songs arranged by my father,” he says. “The last reunion, my sister Loretta Hébert Gonsoulin’s grandchildren sang ‘Love Me Tender’ and other songs, and one played the guitar. So the music goes on in the family.”
Héberts on the Bayou
The musical Hébert family first arrived in North America in 1640, when brothers Antoine and Jean-Baptiste Hébert came to Canada. Then, when the British moved into Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, the Héberts (along with all the French Catholics) were driven out, landing first in Maryland then Louisiana. Their first Louisiana home was in St. Gabriel, then near St. Martinville.
Gilbert Hébert, born in 1804, played the violin. Speaking with Denise Hébert Mandella, who is an Hébert descendant and informal family historian, she wondered where the violin Gilbert played came from – was it brought from France, a family heirloom from Antoine and Jean-Baptiste, or had the Héberts acquired it in Nova Scotia and brought it down during the diaspora? It has been a family mystery, causing many theories and conjectures through the years.
Gilbert was a virtuoso on the violin, playing classical and popular music of the time. He taught the instrument to his family and other students, and passed his love for music (as well as his violin) down to his oldest son Emile. Emile then passed it to his son Delma, born in 1865. Delma’s brother Dumas was one of the few Héberts not immersed in music; he was an actor, a handsome man who became involved with Le Petit Paris theatre troupe in St. Martinville.
After the Civil War, the Hébert Family band formed: fathers, children, nephews and cousins. They played Saturday night dances in the Hébert family home in St. Martinville, whose front room was a vast ballroom. The band would rhapsodize, playing mazurkas, waltzes and Virginia Reels. These events featured gumbo for 50 cents, served at intermission. Denise Mandella said the idea was to dance with your best girl as close as possible to the intermission, so you could treat her to gumbo during the break.
Louisiana Six Orchestra
Delma Hébert had 12 children, three of whom died of typhoid fever or croup by 1905. All of his surviving progeny were musically inclined, and four decided to band together as the Louisiana Six Orchestra in 1923. The band featured Cap Hébert (trumpet), Noah Hébert (piano and bass), Viola Hébert (banjo and guitar), Wilton Hébert (Preston’s father, on clarinet and saxophone), Coosoon Girouard (trombone) and Leo Girouard (drum). The band played throughout the deep south in the ‘20s and ‘30s, eventually adding more members and becoming Cap Hébert and His Louisianans.
One of their notable gigs was playing promotions in Heymann’s Department Store in Lafayette in the ‘30s. They’d dress in colorful uniforms and play upbeat tunes in order to persuade happy customers to linger and shop longer. Their repertoire included the popular music of the day, as well as Dixieland jazz. The band dissolved in 1941 when members began to be drafted into the military.
After the war, the members learned other professions. Wilton further studied piano technology, which he helped his brother Noah master, as well. According to Denise Mandella, Noah’s daughter, he also sold shoes at Abdalla’s for a while. The Héberts continued to play music, with Cap, Wilton and Noah sitting in with the Bill Landry Band.
In 1981, the band staged a reunion, with Preston on guitar, Cap on clarinet, Wilton’s granddaughter Susan on banjo, Kenneth Manes on drums, Johnny Broussard on piano, Noah on bass, and Jack McCabe on trombone.
The Hébert music tradition has continued to the present day. Preston, Noah’s son Jerry, as well as Lloyd’s sons Wardell and Blaine all tune pianos throughout the country, based in New Iberia, Mississippi and California. Wilton’s grandson, Kent Gonsoulin is a Cajun humorist. Cousin Yvette Landry is a Swamp Pop and Cajun music artist, and the Dering brothers, Wilton’s grandchildren, sons of Claire Hébert Dering, all play instruments professionally. Grandson James Dering teaches music in college and plays piano at Mr. Lester’s in Cypress Bayou Casino. Jacque Louvierre is a music publisher and recording engineer. More recently Robin and Aijia Guttman, great grandchildren of Wilton Hébert, have begun professional music careers in Southern California. The Hébert clan also includes multi-platinum singer/ songwriter Andy Grammer.
Other Notable Louisiana Musician Families
- The Savoys: Marc, accordion builder and player; wife Anna, heritage writer and musician; children Sarah, Joel, Wilson and Gabrielle, all musicians. (Marc Savoy received a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts in 1992.)
- The Balfas: Dewey Balfa, fiddle player, with brothers Will, Burkeman, Harry and Rodney played as the Balfa Brothers, recognized as premiere ambassadors of Cajun music; daughter Christine with husband Dirk Powell perform as Balfa Toujour.
- The Dopsies: (Rubin) Alton Jay Rubin, known as Lil Dopsie; son Alton Rubin Jr., Dopsie Jr. Dwayne Rubin, Dwayne Dopsie.
- The Michots: Sen. Mike Michot, in the band Les Frères Michot with brothers Rick, Bobby, Tommy, David, Louis and Andre. In 1986 Rick formed the Lost Bayou Ramblers.
- The Delafoses: Father John and son Geno, zydeco musicians.
- The Williamses: Sid and Nathan
- The Broussards: Tes, Tony, Al and Marc.
- The Carrières: Bebe, Eraste and Calvin
- The Ardoins: Amédé and Bois-Sec, Chris, Sean