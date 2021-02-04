The couple who couldn't be stopped by COVID or a hurricane

Christy and Martin Mouton
October 8, 2020
Where did you two meet? I noticed him during a Circuit Training class at Red’s in 2016 (he handed me a medicine ball and gave me the cutest smile.) He was there every week with a group of people, which included a mutual friend of ours. One day before class I had mentioned to our friend that I thought Martin was cute. Apparently, he had been scoping me out also. After class, our friend mentioned having some drinks with a group of our friends at Corner Bar later that night. We did…and the rest is history!
How did you know your husband was the one? I can’t really think of one exact moment. It always just felt right. I never had to worry about impressing Martin. I always just felt comfortable being myself around him! Plus, we had the same interests and we always had such a good time when we were together.
When and where was your wedding? Well, our original wedding date was October 9, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church with the reception to follow at Abacus. However, we had to reschedule. Oddly enough, COVID had nothing to do with changing the date. Hurricane Delta formed out of nowhere the week of our wedding. I was not even aware that there was anything brewing in the Gulf until the Sunday night before our wedding! The forecast and projected path kept getting increasingly worrisome with each update. But I just could not make a decision on anything just yet. If we rescheduled for 2021, it was likely that we would have to wait until September. Plus, the path of the storm changed drastically several times. Before I went to bed on Tuesday, I checked the latest forecast. Delta was now a CATEGORY 4 storm projected to make landfall somewhere along the Gulf coast at 7 p.m. on Friday October 9, 2020. I was inconsolable. How was it even possible that we managed to have barely any issues with restrictions due to COVID, but now this? It wasn’t even peak hurricane season! The next morning my vendors started to contact my mom and I about moving the wedding up to Thursday October 8, 2020. I was shocked because almost every vendor was on board. So….while at work with a busy patient schedule, we basically re-planned my entire wedding in one day. I called Martin on my lunch break and basically said: “ Ok. I have 10 minutes. We’re getting married tomorrow night…cool? Text our entire guest list and let them know. Love you! Bye!” And it was absolutely the right decision.
Do you have a favorite memory or moment of your wedding day? One of my favorite memories was walking into Abacus after the ceremony and being totally shocked at how beautiful everything turned out despite all the last-minute craziness and changes! I’m still not sure how we pulled it off, but everything ended up being absolutely perfect! Also, we still had about 130 people in attendance, which was awesome considering half the city was evacuating for the storm.
How far in advance did you start planning? I was pretty on the ball with everything. I think we had the church and venue booked within the first three weeks after we got engaged.
What was something special you received on your wedding day? My maid of honor (and friend since the 1st grade) had a really cool light-up neon sign that said “The Moutons” made for us.
Where did you find your wedding dress and what made it the perfect fit for the big day? I got my dress from A-Net’s Bridal Boutique in Lafayette. My dress was just everything I had envisioned: satin with a beautiful, beaded bodice and a gorgeous semi-cathedral train. I wanted to just wear it around the house all the time!
Did you have to adapt your wedding because of COVID-19? We really did not have many issues with COVID. We were fortunate that our wedding fell while we were in Phase 3 and things were temporarily slowing down with the COVID numbers. We did have to cut our initial guest list down by about 60 people, but that was about it!.
What piece of advice would you give another bride for planning a wedding? Splurge on your photographer. Our photographer was wonderful. Your wedding pictures will be the only way to truly remember your special day. I really loved that our photographer captured how much fun we were having at the reception.
Did you get to have a honeymoon with the pandemic going on? We had an amazing weeklong trip to Antigua.
What has been your favorite part of married life? Our life together really isn’t much different. I really just love hearing him say “my wife.”
Vendor Shout Out:
Gown: A-Net’s Bridal Boutique
Tuxedo: Acadiana Tux and Limo
Rings: Buttross Jewelers
Food: Abacus
Limo/Car Service: Lafayette Limo & Trolley
Venue: Abacus
Florist: Flowers by Ann Meche
Makeup: Annie Bonaventure and Nikki Jordan at Blush Studio
DJ/Band: Digital Music Services