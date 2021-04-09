Quantcast

Tapestry of Style

The artwork at Basin Arts in Lafayette provided the stunning backdrop for our fashion feature.

Acadiana Artists Provide Unique Backdrop for Spring Fashion Shoot

This month’s fashion feature is especially buzzworthy, thanks to Basin Arts of Lafayette and the talented artists who show in their gallery. Every photo of the spring fashion shoot features a background that is bursting with color and creativity - a sight made possible by the collaborative efforts of Basin Arts and these community artists:

Margo Baker

Bill Batic

Megan Barra

Ted Bertrand

Ailleen Bennet

Vivian Broussard

Kat Crosby

Susan David

Karen deClouet

Caitlyn DeHart

Haidee DeRouen

Ann Dubois

Michael Eble

Kathy Elmore

Sarah Flores

David Flores

Lynda Frese

Erin Grey

Dirk Guidry

Sarah Hardin

Kip Hayes

Bethany LeJeune

Pat Love

Tony Mayard

Kristie Mayeaux

Adam Maillet

Arthur McViccar

Lucas Menard

Herb Roe

Tabitha Stone

Emily Spikes

Bach Prados

Rachel Perry

Brittany Pelloquin

Peggy Walters

