SOLA Giving Day shattered all its records this year. Find out how.

The past year’s damaging storms and pandemic-related woes have created increased needs throughout Louisiana, yet fundraising has become more difficult for local nonprofits, schools and churches. That’s why Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) hoped 2021 SOLA Giving Day would be especially instrumental in the success (and survival) of those organizations that rely on donations.
They were not disappointed.
In its fourth year, the campaign broke records on all fronts:
- More than $1.85 million was raised during SOLA 2021.
- 183 organizations in need of support registered, marking a 76% increase from the best of all previous years.
- Prior to the 24-hour online giving event, matching gifts (dollar-for-dollar donations from private donors) totaling $939,230 were secured to support more than 100 organizations.
- 3,737 donations were made to 172 organizations.
- CFA awarded $22,000 in prizes to participating organizations.
“We are overwhelmed and in awe of the community response and generosity to South Louisiana nonprofits, churches and schools through SOLA Giving Day this year,” says CFA director of donor relations and development Nicole Hebert. “With COVID restrictions limiting our ability to physically gather for fundraising events, it has been an extremely difficult year for nonprofit organizations to raise money. We believe SOLA Giving Day this year was helpful in that organizations could pivot and use the established platform to create online fundraising campaigns.”
Spearheaded by CFA each year, the 2021 event began with an 8-week online fundraising campaign and culminated in a 24-hour push for support on the last day of giving - May 6. Each year 501 (c) 3 organizations register on a dedicated online platform and are connected with donors that want to support them – and each year the support grows.
“It’s exciting to officially say that SOLA Giving Day is a global event,” Hebert exclaims. “In addition to donations from 36 different states, we received online gifts from Australia, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, France and other locations around the world. I think this speaks to the international reach of our nonprofit organizations, as well as the power of technology.” She adds, “It’s amazing that someone from more than 10,000 miles away from our region can make a donation to support an organization serving South Louisiana.”
As the area’s leading philanthropic organization focused on “building legacies and improving communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about,” CFA works most closely with Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion Parishes. Organizers say the success of SOLA Giving Day 2021 would not have been possible without the support of their community partners throughout Acadiana.
“A huge thank you to our event partners, especially our Diamond Partner Love Our Schools, and all media partners for making SOLA Giving Day possible and for helping us to spread the word about this giving movement,” Hebert says. “Through the support of our partners, we’re able to offer a program that inspires generosity by increasing education and awareness about the critical roles nonprofits, churches and schools play in our communities.”
While there are still many economic challenges that will limit fundraising success for the foreseeable future, for now Hebert, SOLA organizers and partners are celebrating alongside the nonprofits that benefited from donor generosity. Hebert says, “Community Foundation of Acadiana is humbled to be the provider of the SOLA Giving Day platform and we hope this event can continue to connect donors and dollars to our local organizations and their funding needs for years to come.”
For more information on Giving Day (and for a list of 2021 prize winners and matching gifts), visit soloagivingday. org. To learn more about Community Foundation of Acadiana, go to cfacadiana.org.