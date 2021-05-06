She’s the new editor of Acadiana Lifestyle and she’s raring to go!

When my husband and I moved to New Iberia last year, we didn’t know exactly what our lives would look like. Like so many others, the pandemic had forced us to adapt, so we settled in and embraced our new community. Eventually, though, I began to feel a tug – at first faint, then insistent. After 30 years of writing and editing, six years of working from home and a year of uncertainty, I suddenly was determined to find a role where my lifelong envie for telling stories could thrive.
Meanwhile the shutdown created an entirely different set of challenges at Acadiana Lifestyle, where Shanna Dickens served as both editor and publisher of the magazine, as well as publisher of the Daily Iberian. It’s impossible for us mere mortals to fathom how Shanna was able to accomplish that feat for over a year, but she did. Now she was finally ready to hire an editor and fully transition into her publisher role.
Call it kismet, providence or whatever you want, I’m grateful for good timing. It was good timing I found the magazine when it happened to be looking for someone like me. It was great timing I inherited a publisher who understands the joy of storytelling and who eagerly supports ideas that serve to make the magazine better. And I hit the jackpot of timing when my first issue turned out to be our Bright From the Start edition. (Read the profiles on pages xx-xx, and you’ll see what I mean.)
I’m looking forward to telling the stories of Acadiana in a way that delights you, inspires you and makes you want to come back each month. In the meantime, I’d love your feedback on this and future issues. Email me anytime at annes@acadianalifestyle.com.
Editor
Anne Songy