Shanna Dickens is stepping into her role as publisher exclusively, and she’s happy to introduce a new editor to the team.

When I was hired by founding publisher Art Suberbielle as the Associate Editor of this publication,I immediately fell in love with this magazine. But more than that, I believed so fiercely in its potential. Last year when I was named Publisher of The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle I began thinking about the type
of individual who I would want to take on the role of Editor. I was not looking for someone who could do this job the same way I have done it. Frankly,
I was looking for someone I believed could do it much better. Acadiana Lifestyle deserves a
full time, devoted Editor who respects this publication for what it is, and who has a vision for everything that it can become.
I found that person in Anne Songy.
You can read a little bit
more about Songy below in the Meet One Of Our Contributors section, but I will tell you something she may not. As
a Louisiana native who has recently returned to the state, she has the enthusiasm and energy of a newcomer who is exploring for the first time our wild and wonderful corner of the world, except with the bayou roots to know where to look first. (Plus, she knows how to pronounce the last names.)
I have had several career milestones through Acadiana Lifestyle that bring me immense pride. However, few hold a candle to the feeling of knowing I am passing this role onto someone who will withhold the standards that this publication and its readership deserve.
Please join me in extending a warm welcome to the new Acadiana Lifestyle Editor Anne Songy.