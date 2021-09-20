See how much this Sugar Queen’s life has changed since being crowned.

Her’s was not a typical reign, but then again, nothing was typical in 2020. When Erin Jeanne Blanchard was crowned at the 2019 Sugar Cane Festival, no one could know the events that would soon follow. It didn’t take long to discover, though, Erin was not one to let a pandemic set her plans aside. But we'll let her tell the story.
Tell us a little about your family and your hometown.
I was born and raised in Cecilia, LA and grew up on a small 12-acre farm. I am the daughter of Al and Clair Blanchard (both cattle farmers) and I’m the middle child of three girls. I have always been a tomboy at heart and was constantly outside with the cows in a ball cap and boots. Growing up I participated in 4-H, FFA, cheerleading, dancing, student council, JROTC, Beta Club, and the National Honor Society, but my three favorite things were always competitive archery, livestock production/showing, and doing demonstrations and speeches.
How did you get involved in the Sugar Cane Festival pageant?
I had a long-time friend call me one day and ask for a favor. It took a little convincing, but I said I would go do the interview for St. Martin Parish and then decide from there. In my mind I had no place being in a beauty pageant, I just loved farming and agriculture. It was all I knew, all I wanted to do, and all I wanted to share and talk about. I was game to do all of those things in the name of Sugar; I just wasn’t convinced I could do all the dress wearing, hair, makeup, crowns, etc. I bought my white dress from Goodwill, called a few friends to help me with the glitz, and visited some of the local farms to get their perspectives and just share some coffee. I went into the entire experience fully expecting to not win. I know that is a strange thing to say, but this was not me. I felt like I was so out of my element. Then I injured myself the week of the festival and ended up on crutches. Winning was completely out of the picture at that point. The part I was looking forward to the most was being able to wear my green Wrangler, pearl snap-up and boots. Plus, when I found out there was an entire parade of tractors, I honestly couldn’t contain my excitement.
What was your reaction when you won?
I still don’t know how I did it. There was a moment at the beginning of the crowing where I was clapping and looking down the line to see where and who the crown was going to, and everyone was looking at me. Then it hit me that it was me and the crown was on my head. Though I did not grow up attending the festival, I did grow up farming. Before we were surrounded by cattle pastures, we were surrounded by cane and soybean fields. My earliest memories on tractors were combines and cane carts and, if I wasn’t in the barn, I was in the fields catching bugs and playing in the dirt. It was close to my heart, though I had kind of forgotten about it. It brought me back to my roots and helped remind me why I fell in love with Louisiana agriculture.
What has changed in your life since you were crowned?
In the almost two years since I have been crowned, so much has changed before my eyes that it is crazy. I began student teaching at Carencro High in Lafayette with Mrs. Amber Withers in February of 2020. That quickly came to an end because of COVID. Then I finished my Agriculture Education Degree at LSU in fall of 2020. That same semester I got married to my best friend and moved to Fort Benning, Georgia. I graduated and was commissioned into the United States Army as an Ordnance Officer on my 23rd birthday.
What has your military career been like?
I began working with Columbus State University’s Army ROTC program as a Gold Bar Recruit. My main job was to assist in the recruiting and training of cadets into the program. From there I went to the Ordnance Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Lee, Virginia from March 2021 to June 2021. There I was able to learn the basics of being an Ordnance and Logistics officer and, through my hard work, I was ranked number one in my graduating class. From there I came back to Fort Benning, and I am currently with the 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. Currently I am assisting with the support company, and in October will be taking over as the Maintenance Control Officer and Maintenance Platoon Leader, where I will be responsible for all battalion maintenance operations and personnel.
Tell us about your husband.
Christian is from Lawtell, LA and is currently serving his fifth year in the United States Army and an Infantryman. We met through mutual friends a few years back and got married in November of 2020. Our marriage has been different from most others’ our age. We were separated for training from February 2021- June 2021 and seemingly have the craziest schedules because of the Army. Though he is recovering from a recent shoulder surgery, together we enjoy playing board games, hiking, reading, and cooking. We have two dogs, Ellie, who is a two-year-old Dutch Shepherd, and Odin, who is a 100-pound, one-year-old, German Shepard mix. Together they are two peas in a pod, and each has their own personality and preferences.
How have your experiences changed you?
These past two years have put me in uncomfortable situations where I had to accept the work and outcomes if I wanted to grow. It has shown me my weak spots as a person and as a leader. Those areas I need to work on are just being confident in myself and in my knowledge that I have everything under control, or I simply have what it takes. I often do find that I still have to remind myself that I am capable of a lot. On the flip side of this, the amount of growth that I have experienced in this time has been huge. I now worry a lot less when I am faced with a challenge or something that I am not used to. I am still the sarcastic, rough-around-the-edges girl I was then, just with more knowledge and higher expectations of herself.
If you could look back and say anything to yourself (that girl who was crowned in 2019), what would you say to her and why?
I would tell her to chill out – no one cares that you forgot dad’s Duke pin – and not to grip her crutch so tight. I honestly remember being so nervous just to walk on stage in the dress and trying to remember when to curtsey and turn and which way to look and all the cues and everything in between. I would then tell her that if she does what she has been doing she will be ok, and that would be to just be her. Remember to stay honest, genuine, and polite. Then I would give her a chest bump and tell her to go kill it.
What will you do next?
I still have three and a half years left on my active-duty contract to complete. I plan on remaining in the logistics field during my Army time in order to gain experience with management, property, personnel, and equipment. In the meantime, I am currently looking for an online master’s program to begin. I have found, though I loved teaching, I enjoy educating and discussing agriculture policy and politics the most. I have a voice that I have learned to use and would like to continue to advocate for the farmers and people of Louisiana. I have been looking into something dealing with ag law and policy or applied economics/ business economics and will hopefully get the financial assistance to begin that degree in the coming months. Who knows...ag commissioner, congress, or the senate might be in my future as well – only time will tell.
Is there anything else you want to share?
I would like to thank the community of New Iberia and the Sugar community for accepting me and everything that has come my way. From the beginning they have had my back and supported me. Knowing I had their support, and the support of the festival board is what helped me keep my motivation when it was lacking. If I am unable to attend the Festival, please know that it does make my heart hurt. To begin this journey and not be able to see it through has been hard and it feels like I left it incomplete. I thank you for the hospitality and endless love, you have all been the sweetest. If anyone ever needs anything or would like to reach out, I can be reached through social media or at ej.blanchard20@gmail.com.