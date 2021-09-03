Ready to sleep under the stars for Labor Day weekend?

Under the Stars
Whether you take the RV or pitch a tent, camping in Acadiana is a great way to entertain the family, spend time with that special someone or make great memories with your closest friends. Discover all the great places that will make your next getaway an awesome outdoor adventure.
Tent Camping
If there’s ever a good time to pitch a tent in South Louisiana, it’s in the fall, when temperatures are a little more forgiving and the air a little crisper. Don’t know where to go? We’ve got you covered.
Backcountry
For an inexpensive tent experience that gets you closest to nature, try a backcountry (or primitive) campsite. These remote spots require packing in your gear (walking,
as opposed to driving) and, as always, leaving no trace. Other than backpacking on national wildlife management areas and state parks, check out the locally owned sites, like Village de Marks on 22 acres of farmland near Arnaudville.
Developed Sites
Need to learn the camping ropes first? Try a developed campground, where access to restrooms, showers and water makes it a little easier to navigate. Most state parks offer well-run facilities at affordable rates, but there are also city-owned campgrounds, like Acadiana Park Campground in Lafayette, and nationally-owned outfits, like KOA in Lafayette, which also run smooth operations.
Glamping
Lake Fausse Pointe State Park may be located in the middle of the largest swamp in the country, but campers will be high and dry in one of the park’s two “glamping” sites. Each site includes its own canvas tent, deck platform, adirondack chairs, queen-sized bed, propane heater, picnic table, fire pit, and grill. Need more glam in your glamping? Stay at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, with “all the luxuries of a hotel combined with the scenery of a campsite.” Sleep on air mattresses, enjoy climate control, WIFI, and access to the pool, showers, restrooms and laundry facilities.
Motorized Camping
Prefer something more than a tent separating you from the elements? A camper or RV (rented or owned) can be a great alternative. Whether you choose to take it into the wilderness or pull in next to another RV, your options are plentiful in South Louisiana.
Boondocking
RV camping in a spot with no access to water, sewer or electric hook-ups – “boondocking” – gives campers the chance to immerse themselves in nature while still enjoying a few modern conveniences. The Atchafalaya Delta Wildlife Management Area, for example, provides the perfect boondocking spot and is only a short drive from Franklin. Not only will you get lots of peace and privacy, the redfish, catfish, and bass fishing is fantastic.
Campgrounds
Improved RV sites offer full hook-ups to electricity and water, and many have access to restrooms, showers and laundry facilities. Campgrounds like Acadiana Oasis RV Park in Youngsville and Isle of Iberia RV Park in New Iberia will be more expensive than state park spots, but will have additional amenities, like swimming pools, club houses, WIFI and playgrounds. For a campground getaway combined with a once-in-a-lifetime crawfishing experience, try Crawfish Haven in Kaplan.
Something Different
Looking for an experience that doesn’t quite fit into any category? Among the unique listings featured on hipcamp.com is a converted ambulance camper in Lafayette billed as a “yoga van sanctuary” with a “zen vibe.” Or, ever wanted to sleep in a garden? There is a camping site in the middle of New Iberia, where you can park your camper alongside the Iberia Community Garden, pick your own veggies and even volunteer.
Cabin Camping
Even though the notion of “camping” in a cabin might be a stretch, we know there are some less-adventurous types (you know who you are) who want to enjoy all the benefits of the outdoors without the limitations that come with sleeping in a tent or camper. In that case, cabins are a great option.
Breaux Bridge
For a fun getaway on the Bayou Teche, try the fabulously funky Bayou Cabins in Breaux Bridge. Even though the property has a communal feel, with all the cabins facing inward and overlooking a shaded common area, each cabin is unique and some are directly on the water. This friendly family-owned property is just minutes away from downtown Breaux Bridge.
Grand Coteau
The cozy Cajun Pondside Cabin near Grand Coteau literally juts out over a fully stocked pond, which comes complete with a gazebo, paddle boat and a small beach. Enjoy lots of peace and quiet and be sure to check with the owners about their growing season – there might be grapes, blueberries, muscadines, figs and various vegetables ripe for the picking.
Abbeville
For a cabin getaway that includes access to a host of outdoor activities, book a stay at one of the well-run state parks in the Acadiana region. At Palmetto Island State Park in Vermilion Parish, for example, guests enjoy a treehouse feel, with cabins nestled among the trees. Sit by the replace on chilly nights, or have your breakfast on the screened porch on those crisp fall mornings. Rent a golf cart for just $10 per day to get around the 1,200-acre property or rent a canoe for $7 per day and go fishing or explore the Vermilion River.