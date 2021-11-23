Readers Tell Us What’s on the Side this Thanksgiving

Certain sides are a mainstay on the holiday menu. Green bean casserole, anyone? In fact, in some families, it’s downright sacrilege to suggest anything different. We put out a social call on Facebook to curate your favorite (and least favorite) sides during the holidays. Check out what we learned.
Andrea M. says her must-haves are green bean casserole, mac and cheese, rice dressing and corn on the cob, but dislikes plain sweet potatoes, preferring a more souffle sweet potato dish, cornbread dressing and canned cranberries.
Moe S. says it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without Spinach Madeline, “but you can save the cranberry sauce for the zombie apocalypse.”
Michele C. says her favorite is cornbread dressing but agrees that canned cranberry sauce is not on her Thanksgiving menu.
Dawn B. loves canned cranberry sauce, claiming “it’s traditional!” She also loves green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, pink salad and pecan pie. Safe to say Dawn loves all the sweet parts of Thanksgiving!
Amber L. doesn’t like any of the sweets, especially sweet potato and pumpkin pies. But green bean casserole, mac and cheese and cornbread dressing is “an absolute requirement. Period. End of story.”
Lauren F. is also a fan of the more savory sides: broccoli and rice casserole, carrots, mashed potatoes and dressing. However she could do without one of the most staple savory sides, green bean casserole.
Charles G. doesn’t remember a time when green bean casserole wasn’t on the Thanksgiving table.
Lauren D. says all the traditional sides are necessary: rice dressing, cornbread dressing, rice and gravy, homemade mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole and some sort of green beans.
Mel H. loves rice dressing and puts cranberry sauce on the “yucky list.”
Angie O. checks another tick for disliking cranberry sauce, but loves whipped potatoes and gravy and green bean or squash casserole.
Faye H. has an interesting take on favorite sides. She enjoys nontraditional sides, like chili peas, cauliflower casserole, shrimp and eggplant dressing and spoonbread. Her least favorites are the more traditional sides, like green bean casserole, stuffing and sweet potato casserole.
Kimberly B. loves a traditional meal with all the fixings–cornbread dressing, corn pudding, sweet potato casserole and homemade cranberry sauce.
A favorite for Courtney B. is mac and cheese but she can live without the sweet potato casserole. Maybe she can send hers to Karen T. who won’t spend Thanksgiving without sweet potato casserole.
If the Saints play on Thanksgiving Thursday at Stephanie B.’s house, it’s a simple gumbo so everyone can enjoy the game.
Jeffery G. and his family prefer to eat out for Thanksgiving – Chinese kung pao chicken and moo shu pork with special fried rice is on his holiday menu.
Steve E. spices up his cornbread dressing by adding Italian sausage, leeks, apples and cranberries, and Gary P. adds flare to his with duck stock and chunks of duck meat, while Donny S. loves seafood cornbread.
Cornbread or rice dressing and green bean casserole were the clear winners in our unscientific poll. And cranberry sauce was the biggest loser. Whatever sides make it your Thanksgiving table this year, cheers to a thankful and indulging feast!