Our 3 favorite menu items from Charley G's

Duck-licious
For over 30 years, Charley G’s has served Smoked Duck & Andouille Gumbo, which takes two days to make. The rich roux is cooked all day in the oven until it reaches the perfect dark chocolaty color. Meanwhile, the duck is smoked over hardwood and deboned, then the bones are used for stock. Goodson describes it as “more of a rural, Creole style – almost like a stew.” It’s so good that you’ll want to take some to-go.
Hail, Caesar!
Made with shaved parmesan and house croutons, the Southern Caesar Salad is a classic with a twist. Now, it comes with a Deviled Egg – Goodson’s idea. “It’s the best Caesar Salad you’ll ever have,” Ferguson promises.
Bech-amazing
Charley G’s Bechamel Crab Cakes are simply the best. Jumbo lump crabmeat is carefully folded into thickened Bechamel sauce, then pan-sautéed in butter, creating a crispy crust. When you cut into the crispy cake, the heavenly Bechamel sauce oozes out with every bite. You can even add a crab cake to the Duck & Andouille gumbo. It’s the best of both worlds!