Mother's Day is May 9th - this year, why not take her somewhere fun?

GRAB A BITE
While there are plenty of choices for delicious food in the Acadiana area, brunch is always a great way to celebrate Mother’s Day. Cajun twists on breakfast favorites and champagne flutes filled with mimosas can make her special day one to remember. This year try one of these local favorites, but be sure to call ahead for reservations!
Little Big Cup
Nestled on the banks of Bayous Fuselier and Teche in Arnaudville, Little Big Cup has gained lots of attention and fans since opening in 2012. The self-described “one part bar one part Cajun eatery” will host an extravagant brunch buffet for Mother’s Day. The chef is planning some delicious dishes this year, but you can’t go wrong with their celebrated signature dish Praline Chicken and Waffles. For more information, call 337-754-7147 or visit littlebigcup.com.
Social Southern Table & Bar
If you’ve never tried the Krab Nachos at Social Southern Table & Bar in Lafayette, now’s your opportunity! Along with a host of traditional brunch items (can you say sweet potato biscuits with sausage gravy!), you’ll find fun Cajun-inspired twists on old favorites, like the angus Brunch Burger with pimento cheese, applewood bacon, fried egg and creamy creole mustard on a Poupart’s brioche bun. Yum! Call 337-456-3274 or visit socialsouthern.com for reservations.
The St. John Restaurant
Sitting bayou-side in the heart of historic downtown St. Martinville is a local favorite for Sunday brunch: The St. John Restaurant. With its casual atmosphere and imaginative menu, the bustling eatery is sure to please the entire family. Chef Craig’s Original Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes are legendary, but save room on Mother’s Day for the andouille hash or shrimp and grits! Contact the restaurant at 337-394-9994 or online at thestjohnrestaurant.com.
SEE A SIGHT
Residents and visitors alike can find lots to see and do with mom on her special day. Whether you’re looking for something leisurely or a little more active, Acadiana does not disappoint.
Sans Souci Fine Crafts Gallery
Featuring unique works made by the member-artists of the Louisiana Crafts Guild, the San Souci Fine Crafts Gallery is both an attraction and a premiere shopping experience. Recognized in Southern Living Magazine as a top place to shop in the South, the gallery is home to hundreds of traditional and contemporary crafts in myriad mediums, like glass, textiles, pottery, wood, canvas, wood, metal and more. Open 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day, you can find Sans Souci at 219 E Vermilion Street in Lafayette.
Bayou Teche Scenic Byway
If your family is looking for a way to get out and celebrate together while staying socially distanced, try a leisurely drive down the 125-mile Bayou Teche Scenic Byway. Spanning from Lafayette to Morgan City, the iconic route was recently recognized as a National Scenic Byway by the Federal Highway Administration. As you wind down the moss-draped roadways of St. Mary, Iberia and St. Martin Parishes, be sure to stop and enjoy your choice of more than 100 historic landmarks and properties along the way.
Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site
Speaking of historic properties, the Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site offers visitors an immersion experience like no other. Take in the natural surroundings as you stroll along winding pathways throughout the property, tour an original raised Creole cottage, explore any of the buildings on the reproduction homestead, or browse around the well-appointed gift shop and museum. Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day, this is a place you can spend the entire day. Visit lastateparks.com for more information.
STAY THE NIGHT
Why stop the celebration after a few hours? If you’re thinking about getting away with Mom for a night or two, you don’t have to go far to find a great option. From downright swanky to fun and outdoorsy, Acadiana has something for everyone.
Carriage House Hotel
The Acadiana area only has one AAA Four Diamond property, and Carriage House Hotel is it! This boutique hotel is situated in the Village of River Ranch, so you and Mom won’t ever have to leave the tranquil grounds of its resort-style campus. Eat at the members-only onsite City Club Grill and Bar. Order a massage, facial or pedicure at the Riverspa. Take a dip in the pool, get in a quick workout at the fitness center, or play a few games of tennis. Visit thecarriagehousehotel.com for reservations and to learn more.
Cottages at Rip Van Winkle
After being shuttered for nearly a year during the Covid pandemic, the Rip Van Winkle Gardens and its three period cottages finally reopened in March 2021. Surrounded by nearly 15 acres of tropical paradise, Cottages #1 and #2 accommodate two people each, while the Cook’s Cottage accommodates four. When you’re not exploring the lush gardens, be sure to tour the Joseph Jefferson Mansion, built in 1870, or enjoy a nice meal at Cafe’ Jefferson overlooking Lake Peigneur. Reservations and more information are available at ripvanwinklegardens.com.
Lake Fausse Pointe State Park Cabins
Looking for a more active outing for your Mother’s Day weekend? Lake Fausse Pointe State Park cabins could be your ticket to adventure right here in the heart of Acadiana. Eighteen surprisingly well-appointed, deluxe 2-bedroom cabins are dotted along the banks of the Atchafalaya Basin. The 6000-acre site offers boat and canoe rentals, water tours, fishing, hiking, picnicking and a host of other outdoor activities. To learn more about this unique, local family destination visit lastateparks.com.