Meet the couple who kicked off 2021 with their nuptials

Ali Hebert and Matthew Rodriguez
January 2, 2021
Where did you two meet?
Being from the same small town of Franklin, we have always known each other. We became close through lots of mutual friends’ weddings and gathers.
How did you know your husband was the one?
Simply, to know Matthew, is to love him. He has such a laid-back, loving personality. He makes life easy, especially during the most difficult times. Our story is unique, as we have been through lots of hardships together. However, we conquered them together as a team. I realized then that when difficulties arise, he is the one who I want to conquer them with. He has my back and I have his, forever.
When and where was your wedding?
Our wedding was on January 2, 2021 in St. Martinville, La. We got married in St. Martin De Tours Catholic Church and had our reception across the street at Maison De Tours.
Do you have a favorite memory or moment of your wedding day?
One of the best traditions that my family has is dancing on top of a 70 year old coffee table. The infamous coffee table has been passed down for many generations through my family. My late maternal grandfather was born and raised in Caguas, Puerto Rico. His Spanish roots were instilled in each of his children, who then passed it down to their children, and so on. The coffee table is where we all come together to celebrate and appreciate our culture. The traveling table has been a stomping ground at numerous events such as; weddings, funerals, graduations, celebrations, or just a random Tuesday. Our goal is to always fit more people on the table each time. It has brought so much laughter, joy and memories into my family, so it was meaningful to incorporate Matthew’s family, our friends, and even our Priest, Father Joel Faulk, into this tradition. It definitely gets the party going!
How far in advance did you start planning?
We started planning at the beginning of March in 2020, before COVID hit. Little did we know that this pandemic would set us back a few months of planning. It was somewhat challenging to truly begin the process due to businesses being closed. We were able to start really planning again around May.
What was something special you received on your wedding day?
My best friends and family surprised me with a book of letters that they each wrote to me. I was so touched to read all of their sweet, encouraging messages on this day. It was the perfect start of my day.
Where did you find your wedding dress and what made it the perfect fit for the big day?
My wedding dress is from Linen Jolie Bridal Boutique in Metairie, La. Their beautiful and unique selection of dresses made choosing “the one” somewhat difficult. However, when I put mine on, my mother and my mother-in-law cried. That is when I knew that this one was special. I knew I wanted something timeless, classic and simple. The staff at Linen Jolie helped me to achieve this look.
Did you have to adapt your wedding because of COVID-19?
Yes and no. Luckily for us we never had to move our original date, it was always set to be on January 2, 2021. However, COVID did cause a lot of trouble in the planning process. For day one I said, “being a bride in general is stressful, but being a COVID bride is insane.” This is because of the many changes that our community had to face due to the pandemic. Because of the constant changes in phases and restrictions, it was extremely difficult to have a set guest list. We started off our engagement (December 2019) in a “normal” world, then went to phase 1 in March, then phase 2 and 3, then back to phase 2 in late November 2020. This messed with our guest list many times, but we ultimately were able to have a wedding that followed phase 2 restrictions. However, the pandemic also restricted many of our family members from attending our wedding. Although we were sad about their absence, we completely understood and respected their health choices.
What advice would you give another bride for planning a wedding?
Don’t sweat the small stuff. Seriously. Believe me when I say, I am the ultimate planner, who thrives off of organization. However, at the wedding I didn't even notice half of the details that I stressed so much about. I know it is easier said than done, but truly, don’t sweat the small stuff, especially during this crazy time of a Pandemic. Another piece of advice is to respect and understand that this day is special for your parents just as much as you. There will be times when your opinions may differ, but try to respect and understand that this day means everything to them too.
Did you get to have a honeymoon with the pandemic going on?
Yes! We were able to travel to Antigua where we stayed at Coco Bay resort. Because we traveled out of the country, we were required to take a COVID test to prove our negative results. We felt safe traveling because each airport, as well as the resort, took all proper precautions in making sure we were not in contact with the virus.
What has been your favorite part of married life?
The time that we’ve been able to spend together, not only for our wedding and honeymoon, but also regular life at home. I enjoy just being able to call him my ”husband”.
Is there a family heirloom that you received before getting married?
Matthew’s grandmother gifted me a beautiful handkerchief that was passed down through his family. It was so sweet for her to include me in their traditions as our two families became one. Unfortunately, all of my grandparents have passed away, yet Matthew’s grandparents always make sure to let me know I am loved. They treat me as one of their own, which I will forever be grateful for.
Vendor Shout Out:
Gown: Linen Jolie Bridal Boutique
Veil: Le Jour Couture
Tuxedo: JCPenney’s
Rings: William S. Nacol Jewelry
Food: Stacy Landry
Limo/Car Service: Luxury Limo of Lafayette
Venue: Maison De Tours
Florist/Decorator: Clare Broussard
Makeup: Morgan Thistlethwaite
Hair: Alexas Braud
Photography/videography: Bolgiano Media
DJ/Band: Leonard Porche Jr.