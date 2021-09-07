Quantcast

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It’s a paddler’s paradise along the Teche. Find out why.

September Cover Photo

Blood136.jpg

Leah Graeff watches the sun rise after witnessing a total lunar eclipse while paddling her kayak in Lake Martin near Breaux Bridge, La., Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. Paul Kieu, The Advertiser

 Paul Kieu, The Advertiser

Outdoor Acadiana

Map your trip down the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail

Walteen Broussard shares her collection of Sugar Cane Festival posters

5 ways to support local farmers

Rock the stadium on game day in these fan favorites

Teche-area’s Cajun Picasso

Tags

Load comments