How to safely celebrate the holiday seasons

The holiday season is always packed with activities for everyone to participate in! Acadiana has found ways to continue your favorite traditions from the comfort of your home or at a venue. Add these unique experiences to your social calendar this season and invite your friends and family to join in on the fun! Be sure to check out next month’s Travel Acadiana for the exclusive New Iberia holiday guide.
GATHER
The Bougie Bar
In Lafayette, The Bougie Bar is ready to host customers for a private or a social party! This candle making venue is the perfect place to gather, have a laugh and put your candle making skills to the test! Grab your friends and make the best holiday candle that everyone will want! Go to The Bougie Bar’s website and take their advice, “Make Candles. Drink Wine. Get Bougie.”
Painting With a Twist
Whether it's girls night, date night or a group event, Painting with a Twist has you covered! Another great thing about Painting with a Twist is that they provide at home artwork kits available for pickup on Saturdays or by phone call! The studio provides their customers with an amazing at home experience and the kit comes with a video instruction. What are you waiting for? Give Painting with a Twist a call or check out their website to sign up now!
Here Comes Santa 5K
Is your family’s idea of a holiday celebration a run? Then Here Comes Santa 5K in Abbeville on Dec.12 is what you need! Hosted by the Junior Auxiliary of Abbeville, this is their first run and they also have a free 1 mile kids fun for children 12 and under! According to their website, the runs support their many Children’s Projects in Vermilion Parish! What are you waiting for? Show your spirit and sign up for the run today!
SHOP
Caroline & Company
Holiday shopping is a must and Caroline & Company has all of the fall decor to kick off the season! This wreath is among the many decorations the store has to offer! Caroline & Company also has fragrances, ornaments, Christmas books, candles and other gifts that are must- haves! Shop online or locally to see all that the store has!
Renaissance Market & Brasserie
The Renaissance Market & Brasserie in the Oil Center is a local’s dream to shop! Walk into a beautiful decorated store that makes everyone adore the holidays! They have the most amazing French antiques, clothes, home decor, jewelry and there is even a restaurant inside! Come stop by and visit with the owner duo, Mary Landry Hopkins and Jim Hopkins!
Tinsel & Treasures Children’s Event
The Junior League of Lafayette is hosting a virtual event on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 at 9a.m. the entire family will love! The $35 donation will get your child a box with fun items, a photo signed by Santa himself and much more! Additionally your child will have an experience to video call Santa as he reads a Christmas book! Limited boxes are available, so mark your calendars for the Tinsel & Treasures Children’s Event!
FIX A BITE
A Baker’s Choice A Baking Supply Store
Join in on the fun and attend the Pumpkins For Sale Cookie Class on Nov. 14 from 9a.m.- 1:30 p.m! A Baker’s Choice A Baking Supply Store has many events throughout the month of November, and this is one you don’t want to miss! The class welcomes all levels of bakers ages 12 and older and has a limited amount of spots available! Check out the cookies created by the sugar artist and owner Rachel of Rachel Noel Designs to see how spectacular yours could turn out!
The Kitchenary
Need to add new drink recipes to your menu? The Kitchenary takes you on an adventure with Ms. Cindy from Champagne’s Market with Cindy Sips! On The Kitchenary’s facebook page, we discovered the perfect wine to pair with a Buttermilk Sky Pie, a Boozy Milkshake and four cocktail recipes we are obsessed with! Also, stop by the location to shop their cookware and dine in or take out from The Kitchenary Cafe!
Champagne’s Market
Of course there are new recipes and old ones we love to create! For all of your fresh ingredients shop locally at Champagne’s Market! In the Oil Center, make sure to stop by and grab all of your wine, turkey, cheeses, fresh breads and last minute items at the store! This family-owned business comes with a friendly staff ready to assist you and make your shopping experience a memorable one!