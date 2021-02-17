Hear how this couple turned their covid wedding into a NOLA dream

Courtney Dugas Frugé and Jacques Cleveland Frugé III
November 13, 2020
Where did you two meet? We met at the Florabama Yacht Club during Mullet Toss weekend in 2014.
How did you know your husband was the one? I was living in Austin, Texas when we met so we were friends for a few years before we started dating. I moved home to Louisiana and we had our first official date soon after New Years 2018. I knew pretty soon after we got together that we had something really special. Jacques doesn't recall one specific moment, just a gradual progression of friendship and love.
When and where was your wedding? We got married in New Orleans at Immaculate Conception on November 13, 2020.
Do you have a favorite memory or moment of your wedding day? We definitely agree it was when I walked down the aisle. I enjoyed an intimate chat with my dad & Jacques saw all of the planning and stress of the year melt away in that one moment. We had made it!
How far in advance did you start planning? 11 months. We got engaged at the beginning of December in 2019 and initially, I wanted to put off the planning until after the new year. When we decided that we were going to get married in the coming year, I knew I had to start booking things right away. I had an email out to Immaculate Conception & Southern Fete by the end of that weekend.
What was something special you received on your wedding day? Jacques got me a Retrospec bike a few weeks before the wedding and I gave him a framed Leroy Neiman print of Rocky & Apollo that he'd been eyeing for some time.
Where did you find your wedding dress and what made it the perfect fit for the big day? I bought my dress with my mom, best friend, soon to be mother-in-law and sister-in-law on a girls weekend in Houston from Lovely Bridal. I tried on several dresses but knew it was the one when I got emotional. It was simple and elegant with intricate details that put it over the top for me. The designer was actually there in the shop doing a trunk show while I was shopping. I walked out in her dress and she said, "Oh! It's so chic!" I knew I had to have it.
Did you have to adapt your wedding because of COVID-19? Oh goodness, yes. Many times over. Jacques and I decided late in the summer that we weren't going to change our wedding date. All we really wanted was to get married so we were going to adjust the events to fit within the restrictions in New Orleans. And that kept changing. We started making changes 90 days out and were still making changes on the day of. The wedding ceremony was able to stay the same, but our reception was converted to a seated dinner. In the end, even with all the stress of planning and the uncertainty, it was absolutely magical!
What piece of advice would you give another bride for planning a wedding? Remember what the day is really about. I thought I had total control of the plans, that turned out to be the complete opposite. Everytime Jacques and I got bad news, we reminded each other the only thing that mattered was that we were getting married & starting our lives together. The day of is fun and exciting, but it's what happens after the ceremony that's the important part.
Did you get to have a honeymoon with the pandemic going on? We did! After all the stress that went into planning, man did we need it. We escaped to Jamaica and stayed at a small resort called Goldeneye in Oracabessa. It was tropical and picturesque. And totally relaxing.
What has been your favorite part of married life? We're actually relishing the mundane, everyday life. No urgent phone calls or huge decisions to make. No frantic emails trying to get everything just right for the wedding. We're in the process of renovating our kitchen so we're enjoying turning our house into our forever home.
Is there a family heirloom that was a part of the wedding? Jacques's wedding band and cufflinks belonged to his father & were worn in memory of him.
Vendor Shout Out:
Event Planner: Cassie Thibeaux with Southern Fete
Gown: Katherine Tash Bridal
Tuxedo: Suit by Martinez Custom Clothier
Rings: Paul's Jewelry for the engagement ring and wedding band. Jacques wears his father's wedding band.
Photographer: September Company
Paper & Invitations: Blush Palms by Brennan LaBauve
Limo/Car Service: Limousine Livery
Church: Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church
Venue: Brennan's Restaurant
Florist: Root Floral Design
Cake: Courtney Dugas Frugé
Decor and Lighting: Southern Magnolia Events
Hair & Makeup: Emily Phillips, Courtney Dore, Emmanuel Gumbs of Medora Salon and Lanie Umphries
Music: New Orleans Jazz & Classical