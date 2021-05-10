Get up to speed on all the latest community news in the Acadiana area

APPLAUSE
The Acadiana Center for the Arts’ Summer Camps are weeklong camps that will spark imagination and encourage creativity. Led by their team of talented teaching artists, each week has a different theme. Summer Art Camps are for children ages 6-14 and are held from June 7 to July 30. Certain camp sessions have part-time options available. For more information on registration, visit AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
Downtown Lafayette and United Way of Acadiana are partnering for SOLA Giving Day 2021 on May 6. The community project focuses on funding a new, all-inclusive playground that unites everyone of all ages and abilities in play. Located in Parc Sans Souci in Downtown Lafayette, the playground will tie into existing infrastructure, including the stage and splash pad, to create an activity hub where the community can naturally gather for daily activities. As Downtown continues to welcome new residents, especially families, this playground will activate another part of the district and provide a welcoming space for all to enjoy. More details will be released soon, so stay tuned!
The Jeanerette Museum reopened on April 13 and will now be open from Tuesdays through Fridays 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The museum features videos on planting and harvesting of sugarcane; sugarcane industry history exhibits; antique sugarcane harvest equipment; local history; sewing collections; and a large collection of pictures of the past in Jeanerette. For more details, visit JeaneretteMuseum.com.
JUST IN
Cardiovascular Institute of the South interventional cardiologists Dr. Ujjwal Rastogi
and Dr. Bose Cheeran are the first to use the Indigo ® Aspiration Systems to remove blood clots in the heart, lungs and legs at Iberia Medical Center. Manufactured by Penumbra, these aspiration systems – the Indigo CATRX® for the heart and the Indigo Lightning12® for the lungs and legs – are intelligent mechanical devices that use innovative technology for the physician to navigate a powerful “vacuum” in a blocked artery or vein to extract blood clots. This not only reduces the need for clot-dissolving drugs, but also lowers the risk of surgical complications and improves outcomes for each patient.
Vermilion Parish entrepreneurs are defying challenging circumstances due to the pandemic in an unprecedented way, as several new business ventures have opened across the parish – many of them related to food. The Grub Lot is a “food truck park” with a large gravel parking area that offers rental space at daily, weekly or monthly rates and utility hookups located next to the Acadian Museum on East Edwards Street in Erath. Royal Fit Nutrition celebrated their grand opening in November in Abbeville. Both Calabria Italian Restaurant and King’s Seafood Express announced locations in Abbeville, despite delays due to the pandemic. In Kaplan, the Cajun Coffee Shop is serving up delicious coffee concoctions and homemade sweets, along with full breakfast and lunch menus. A few blocks away, The Choc’Lit Shoppe, an old-fashioned candy shop meets ice cream parlor.
On March 2 the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony for Yahweh Word of Faith Ministry in Baldwin.
In March the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Crawfish and Geaux, located at 516 S Lewis Street in New Iberia.
On April 13 the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce welcomed Keys Outpatient Behavioral Health to the Chamber and celebrated the addition of Dr. Corrine Stoewsand to the team at Keys.
In February the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Believe Iberia Counseling at its location on Main Street in New Iberia.
Each year the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce chooses a theme to guide the promotion of the Chamber's current plan of work. Board, staff and volunteers are inspired by the 2021 Rooted in Resiliency watch phrase, which acknowledges the strong traditions of community and opportunities that propel us forward. Long-time business members are strengthening the Chamber and its work to build up the community by joining the initiative as "Partners Rooted in Resiliency," specifically supporting segments of chamber work for prosperity, communications/education, leadership development and stronger community. This new membership system gives business members the opportunity to choose their own membership levels and provides more visibility for their companies.
On May 8 SALT Capital Equity Group celebrated the groundbreaking of the Madeline Cove development in Lafayette. SALT Capital Equity Group’s goal is to create an anchor for investment within the University Corridor. Madeline Cove is a mixed-use development in Lafayette, located on Madeline Avenue within what is known locally as "University Corridor." This area is also part of Northside, referring to the geographic region that lies between Interstate 10 and downtown Lafayette. This exciting new micro-community is offering a wide variety of affordable housing for both sale and rent. Madeline Cove will be offering selections for single family dwellings, townhomes, senior and student housing, as well as commercial and green space.
MOVERS & SHAKERS
Jady Regard, CNO of Cane River Pecan Company, was installed as a Member of the
Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Board of Directors at its annual meeting at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge. LTA is a trade association leading and strengthening Louisiana’s vibrant tourism industry through promotion, education and advocacy on behalf of its members.
The U.S. Navy spotlights Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Richman, a native of New Iberia, who is currently serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.
The Lourdes Physician Group nexus of cancer prevention, detection and care recently welcomed Lafayette native Dr. Lena Omar, diagnostic breast radiologist. Dr. Omar is the second board-certified, fellowship-trained diagnostic breast radiologist to join the team, which includes specialists focused on breast health, cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and reconstruction. Omar is versed in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), digital breast tomosynthesis, mammography, ultrasound, breast cancer screening and related image-guided interventions, providing comprehensive care to each person. Other specialists in the group offer personalized treatment plans, minimally invasive procedures and state-of-the-art detection and reconstruction, helping Our Lady of Lourdes fight cancer smarter.
U.S. Navy Chief Culinary Specialist Shaneris Stevens, from Lafayette, serves as Food Service Officer at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti. On April 1 Stevens sliced a cake made in honor of the 128th U.S. Chief Petty Officer (CPO) birthday at the Dorie Miller Galley. The rank of CPO was officially established on April 1, 1893. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S. allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.
In April the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce congratulated Ben Lilley, Chamber Board Member, for engaging the most new members out of any other board member in the first quarter of 2021. The Chamber’s board is divided into teams who compete to spread the word about the Chamber to businesses, and Lilley takes the accolades for the first quarter for his team The Innovators. Lilley is embarking on his third year volunteering on the Chamber’s Board of Directors, and represents his industry and employer AT&T during the Chamber’s discussions. Lilley also helps lead the Chamber’s FireStarter Project.
In April the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce welcomed several changes to its Board of Directors. During 2021 they will be led by Wendell Verret, Director of the Twin Parish Port Commission, Delcambre. Joining the Chamber's Board of Directors this year is McGee Scott Realtor Andree' Schlicher. Schlicher brings her positive attitude, expertise in her field and the resiliency that comes with strong investment in the community. The board also welcomed Josh Pellerin to the Executive Committee, where he will serve as Third Vice Chairperson in 2021 and has his sights set on serving as volunteer chairperson in 2024. Pellerin is an alumni of Leadership Iberia and owns a local business, CopyNet. He will be bringing a love for Iberia Parish and his tremendous experience in technology and communications to the Chamber’s discussion in the years to come.