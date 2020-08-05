Find out how this bride changed her wedding plans two months before the big day

Chelsey & Corey Gauthreaux
May 9, 2020
How did you meet and where? We met at Happy’s Pub on April 29, 2015. He was with his friend Lance, I was looking over at their table and saw they were being waited on more than my girlfriend and I were. I was not happy and said, “Man what do I have to do to get a drink around here.” Corey laughed and said, “y’all come sit with us and I will get your next drink.”
How did he propose and where? We were on a vacation with friends at Folly Beach in South Carolina. He sent me a text to come meet him on the beach, but it was so cold, I almost didn’t go. While walking on the beach, he got down on one knee and asked if I would marry him.
What was your original plan for the wedding? We planned to have around 260 people at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by a reception at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette with our honeymoon in South Africa.
When did you realize you were going to have to change your plans? I think it was about two months before the wedding, I knew we would need to make changes. Corey thought everything would pass and go as planned.
What was your reaction? I was disappointed.
What was the most difficult/stressful part of changing your wedding plans and how did you adapt? Realizing we would only be allowed to have 10 guests at the wedding. I didn’t think we were going to have a first dance, cut the cake or anything like that, but in the end we were able to do everything at my in-laws home. It was so beautiful, romantic and elegant.
How did your spouse uplift you during this time or how did you uplift him? Corey was the best with everything going on. He stayed calm and would tell me, nothing else matters as long as we get married May 9, 2020. When he said that, it meant so much to me.
How did your COVID19 modified wedding compare to your original plans? We were still married at St.Mary’s Catholic Church with 10 guests. Corey’s parents hosted a reception at their home with only immediate family members. It was intimate, beautiful and heartwarming. I couldn’t have planned it any better even if I had 6 months. Corey’s family went above and beyond getting everything ready for us. I’m so blessed to have them as family now.
How did you let your guest know? When we sent out the invitations, we inserted a separate card explaining that due to the current climate we would still be getting married, but in the presence of immediate family. Also, that a reception with the entire guest list would be scheduled at some point in the future.
What would you tell someone planning a wedding during a pandemic? Don’t stress over the stuff you have no control over. It will still be the best day of your life, it may turn out better than you could have ever imagined.
What would you have done differently? Not stressed as much
Do you plan on having another celebration when restrictions are lifted? Why or why not? YES. We still want family and friends to share in the fun with us. We are hoping to do it for our one year anniversary, in May 2021.
Vendor Shout Out
Gown: Deshotel’s Bridal in Eunice
Rings: Superior Diamond in Metairie
Food: My mother-in-law made everything, but the cake came from Gambino’s Bakery in Lafayette.
Venue: St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the reception at in-laws
Florist: Flowers by Rodney in Lafayette.
Makeup: My mom, Leslie Duplechin
DJ: Playlist supplied by my brother-in-laws