Everything you need to know about Christmas in New Iberia

From November through December, Iberia Parish is providing the community with unforgettable events! This year has been different in many ways, but these Christmas traditions will add cheer to your families calendar. Stay in touch with all of the holiday events through www.iberiatravel.com!
NEW IBERIA CHRISTMAS PARADE
What
Gather the family for the annual New Iberia Christmas Parade! The parade is a celebration the whole family will enjoy. Get ready to bring everyone along for a night like no other. Along with the beloved parade there will be royalty, school bands performing, thousands of Christmas lights and so much more to look forward to!
When/The Details
The parade starts at 6p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. Before the parade, the Lighting of the Community Christmas Tree begins at 5:30 p.m. For further information regarding how to participate in the parade, contact Jenny Toups 337-207-5670 and follow “Downtown New Iberia 43rd Annual Christmas Parade” on Facebook!
Where
Go to City Hall for the Lighting of the Community Christmas Tree.
Go to the Historic Downtown Main Street for the New Iberia Christmas Parade.
NEW IBERIA CHRISTMAS
Victorian Christmas At The Joseph Jefferson Home & Rip Van Winkle Garden
The holiday season kicked off on Nov.30 and continues until Dec.31 with tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home. Experience a trip to the Victorian Era with a beautifully decorated home to inspire your holiday decorations!
Virtual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff
Get excited because Chef Amy Sins is virtually sharing her secrets to the perfect gumbo on Dec.5th from 2-3p.m! Make gumbo from the comfort of your home with the chef’s expert tips. According to the Iberia Travel website, “Tickets are $35 and include limited- edition roux spoon (while supplies last), email with the full recipes, Tabasco® brand pepper sauce mini and more.”
Christmas in the Village
Nothing brings the family together like Christmas in the Village! The event includes food, craft vendors, the lighting of the Christmas tree, pictures with Santa Claus and more. Christmas in the Village is on Saturday, Dec.5 from 6-9p.m. This amazing Christmas event is at Loreauville Town Hall on 103 S. Main St.
DELCAMBRE MAIN STREET CHRISTMAS PARADE
What
Bring everyone along to meet Santa Claus with the Christmas on the Bayou Parade. This event is one you need to add to your calendar to not miss out on! Along with the parade, there are dance groups and marching bands to get everyone in the Christmas spirit! No admission is necessary to attend the event, so make sure to stop by!
When
The Delcambre Main Street Christmas Parade starts on Sunday, Dec.6 from 2-4p.m. For more information regarding the event contact (337) 519-2541.
Where
The parade is located on Delcambre Main Street.