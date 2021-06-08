Everything’s more fun with a dog, so leash up and head out to some of these fur-friendly spots.

Every Dog Has His Day
Looking for ways to include your four-legged family members in summer activities? Leash up for a day of fun with one of these great pet-friendly outings
PLAY FETCH
Been cooped up too long? Ready to enjoy some fun in the sun with your fur-companion? Acadiana offers both off-leash and leash-required options for some great outdoor activities.Take a walk, throw a ball or just sit and watch the people (and pups) walking by.
Off-Leash Dog Parks
Throughout Acadiana there are dedicated dog parks that allow you to let your pup off leash to play with other dogs. Be sure your pet is current on vaccinations and keep an eye out during playtime, in case a scuffle occurs. In addition to a new dog park planned for Moncus Park in Lafayette for fall 2021, there are several great options.
Raising Cane’s Dog Park, situated in a well-shaded pocket of New Iberia’s beautiful City Park, is divided into areas for large dogs and small dogs. On a grassy acre overlooking Bayou Teche, this park provides plenty of running space. Beaullieu Park Dog Park in Lafayette is another well-maintained doggy play area that has high fences for jumpers, wide-open space for runners, and canine agility and exercise equipment for the most energetic of pups. For the humans in the family, a pavilion and plenty of shaded seating make the day even better.
On-Leash Areas
Even if your pup doesn’t play well with others, you can still enjoy the outdoors together. Grab the leash (no longer than 6 feet) and head out to one of these outside spots.
Historic Girard Park in Lafayette is a short walking distance from the ULL and downtown Lafayette. Walk the paved loop that encircles the park and take in the fantastic lake views. For another option try the tranquil 125-acre oasis nestled in the center of a lively urban area. The Acadiana Nature Station Trails are a series of walking and biking trails that wind through wooded areas along the François Coulee. Leashed pups can also join their humans at Lake Fausse Pointe, Palmetto Island, and Cypremort Point State Parks. With nature paths, hiking trails and waterways to explore, you will always find something to do. Be sure to check websites for pet-friendly cabins, too.
CAPTURE THE MOMENT
If you’re like most dog owners, you probably have hundreds of unremarkable photos of your pups. Why not take your camera to some iconic Acadiana spots and capture a few Instagram-worthy moments?
Some people are surprised when they learn that leashed dogs are welcomed at Rip Van Winkle Gardens in New Iberia. With nearly 15 acres of lush gardens and 350-year-old, moss-draped oak trees, you are sure to find a great photo op here. At dusk the orange sun reflects off Lake Peigneur, making a perfect backdrop.
Acadiana is dotted with picture-perfect, historic downtown areas, so why not take advantage of the opportunity to take the ideal photo of your pup? Take a selfie with your pet in front of the Downtown Lafayette sign at the intersection of Jefferson and Cypress, then walk over to the LAFAYETTE letters at 201E Vermilion Street.
Hop in the car and head into downtown New Iberia for some of the most scenic snapshots around. What better place to capture the moment with your pup than in front of the George Rodrigue Blue Dog statue on Main Street? Walk down the street a few steps and snap a few shots in front of the Steamboat Pavilion, then head over to just off St. Peter street for a great photo in front of the Paul Schexnayder Five Kings mural.
Sometimes an event is the best place to capture a great moment in a photo. The Acadiana area is host to many events that not only offer a great time, but also welcome your dog. At the Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market every Saturday morning you can shop local goods and take a few shots of your pup at the Horse Farm. Each summer at the Dog Days of Summer event on Fabacher Field in Youngsville, you can take your pet for a day of interactive dog events and family fun. Mardi Gras dog parades are always a great opportunity for photos, and don’t miss Bark in the Park every November in Lafayette and Running of the Bulls in New Iberia each April.
SIT! (& STAY AWHILE)
After a long day of playing and snapping great photos with your dog, you might want to get off your feet and relax. Luckily for dog-owners, there are lots of Acadiana-area restaurants and accommodations that have pet-friendly policies.
Downtown Lafayette offers the largest selection of options for those wanting to dine with their dogs. There are plenty of tables on the huge patio available for you and your pup at Romacelli Bistro e Vino in Lafayette. Order off the Cajun-Italian fusion menu and enjoy a specialty cocktail alongside your pet. Unique hot dogs and wings are on the menu at the Tap Room, so order a craft beer and sit awhile under an umbrella on the patio. Head down to the funky Atmosphere Bistro for outdoor dining under the shade of trees and colorful canopies. Equal parts restaurant, bar, art gallery and live music venue, this eclectic spot will be a great place to bring your pup.
Outside of Lafayette there are several great options for dining. For traditional Cajun fare, Trapp’s in Broussard and Crawfish Town in Breaux Bridge both offer a large menu of delicious options, and patios to bring your dog. Also in Breaux Bridge, the popular Buck and Johnny’s has three dog-friendly tables outside and a menu of Cajun and Italian bites. Check out Pelicans on the Bayou in New Iberia, a casual eatery that will let dogs join their humans on a patio overlooking the Bayou Teche.
If you want a little retreat with your favorite furry friend, there are several unique spots that welcome pets. Aside from the State Park cabins already mentioned, check out Mrs. Rose’s Bed and Breakfast at Crawfish Haven in Kaplan. Situated in a secluded, country setting, this B&B is a perfect time to teach your pup how to crawfish like a true Cajun. For a more rustic experience, try one of the 14 authentic Cajun cabins at Bayou Cabins Bed and Breakfast on the banks of Bayou Teche in Breaux Bridge.