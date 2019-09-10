3 Days of Sugar Cane Festival

From September 26 – 29, New Iberia will be hosting the award-winning Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival. Whether you’re looking forward to dancing the night away to Dustin Sonnier, waiting to swoon down Main Street for the Royalty Parade, or hungry for some sweet treats The Sugar Cane Festival has you covered.
Friday
4-H Livestock Show
8 a.m. Take a gander at the best livestock our South Louisiana 4-H members can produce at the 4-H Livestock show. Featuring beef, lamb, goats and hogs 4-H members from all around Acadiana bring their best to compete for some great awards. Miss a few competitions? No problem! Head on down for the Champion’s Drive to see the best of the best fight for a chance to take home the grand trophy at the end of the competition.
Cyr Gates Community Center Shows
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Whatever you’re feeling, The Sugar Cane Festival has a show for you. Beat the heat by taking a trip to the Cyr Gates Community Center where four different shows are happening. Between the garden show, the art show, the photography show or the sugar cookery exhibits there’s no reason not to take a peek inside at some of South Louisiana's most talented creative minds. Miss the shows on Friday? They’ll be open Saturday as well.
Farmer’s Tractor Parade and Candy Toss Parade
6:30 p.m. Grab your straw hat and head on down to Main Street to see Acadiana’s tractors on parade. Whether it’s a new air conditioned Kobuta or a good old-fashioned John Deere, these powerful machines are a sight to see. Bring the kids for the Candy Toss Parade after - hosted by The Berry Queens. Nothing says fun more than a bag full of free candy on a crisp fall night.
Saturday
5-K Run
6:30 a.m. Registration Sweat off those sweet treats with your friends at The Sugar Cane Festival 5-K. Be sure to register early at Crossfit Overhaul before the race. The 5-K starts at 7:30 a.m. at W. Main Street, giving you a gorgeous, and quiet, morning view of the decorated city. It’s the perfect time to give your sneakers a little bit of use before dressing up for the Queen’s Brunch at 10:30 a.m.
Car Show
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Vroom, vroom! Grab your whole family for The Sugar Cane Festival car show right at the Sugar Cane Festival building. Take a journey back to the past with cars from every decade, and a few cars that look more like something out of a futuristic movie. It doesn’t matter if you’re a car enthusiast or just a spectator, these beauties are a sight to behold. With six hours of humming motors, you can take your sweet time with this show.
Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogies
5 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. It’s not a proper Acadiana festival without Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogies. Bring your dancing shoes to Bouligny Plaza, and for just a $10 cover charge you’re sure to boogie the night away to Geno’s signature zydeco beats. Need more music for your festival groove? Geno is just one of 4 bands playing that evening including Cory Ledet & His Zydeco Band, The Berry Classics, and L.A. ROXX BAND. Bring lawn chairs for a break between your two-stepping.
Sunday
Royalty Mass
9 a.m. Join your Sugar Cane Festival royalty at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for the Royalty Mass. This gorgeous church, at almost 150 years old, is sure to bring a little relaxing serenity to your festival filled weekend. While in your Sunday best, take in the lovely vaulted ceilings, beautiful stained glass windows and elegant statues. With the food vendors opening soon after Mass, you’ll be just in time for a bit of brunch!
Street Fair
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Haven’t had time to catch the Main Street fair yet? Sunday is the perfect time to grab a few spins with friends and family at Bouligny Plaza. Ticket prices are set at $1, but each ride or game can take anywhere from 3-5 tickets, depending. Festival rides aren’t your thing? Take a stroll to the food vendors and sample great sweets and treats featuring the festival’s honoree - sugar!
Royalty Parade
Noon If you haven’t partied yourself to sleep yet, make sure to grab a prime spot along Main Street for the Royalty Parade. Watch in awe as the newly coroneted Queen Sugar makes her parade debut down Main Street. Witness New Iberia’s own royalty bring their own brands of glamour to the streets of the town. Don’t miss out on this perfect way to close out your festival weekend with this captivating event.