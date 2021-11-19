Cafè V Earns Its Place as Go-to Venue

Café Vermilionville has long been a first-choice restaurant for special occasions, romantic dinners, intimate cocktails and spectacular weddings in and around the Acadiana area. It’s also the perfect place to enjoy casual drinks after work in its cozy bar or listen to live music on the brick garden patio. But this gorgeous venue wasn’t always the buzzworthy venue it is today; it had humble beginnings, dating back to antebellum days.
Finding the Right Owner
Strategically situated on the Vermilion River, the two-story Greek Revival building was built circa 1835 and operated as Vermilionville Inn for decades. During the Civil War Battle of Vermillion Bayou in 1863, the structure was occupied by Union troops and served as their headquarters and infirmary. Rumor has it the ghost of a Union officer, who was killed by a Frenchman for flirting with his wife, still roams the property. During post-war recovery, owner Henry Monnier rented out rooms to people trading on the Vermilion River, and at the end of the century, Monnier’s son August took over the property.
After his retirement, Dr. Percy M. Girard bought the 600- acre property and operated it as a family farm. According to former Lafayette native Chere Coen, author of “Top 10 Scariest Places in Acadiana,” the house is haunted by Girard’s daughter, who died at age 6 of scarlet fever. People have reportedly seen a little girl donning a blue dress in the lobby and upstairs window – no word on whether she runs into that Union scoundrel’s ghost every now and then.
The property stayed vacant for a time, until entrepreneur Maurice Heymann purchased it in 1939. Heymann went on to help develop Lafayette’s Oil Center, and lost interest in the historic building, intending to tear it down. But the Oil Center’s architect Horace Rickey, Sr. convinced Heymann not to raze it, and he purchased it from him during the 1950s.
Rickey converted the simple two-story farmhouse into a grand home, adding a glassed-in garden room and a garçonnière, which he used as a master bedroom and bathroom – a typical French-Creole architectural feature. He owned the property for about 10 years until he built his permanent home on Girard Park Drive. In the 1960s, Louis Michot bought the landmark structure and property with ambitions to develop it. After those plans failed to materialize, the building was leased out as an antique shop, then a beauty salon in the 1960s.
Something to Talk About
The structure’s first iteration as a restaurant was in 1969, when it operated as Maison Acadienne. Originally involved in this new venture were owner Louis Michot and renowned restaurateurs Maugie Pastor and the late Pat Pastor, who added a commercial kitchen. In 1971 the site became Judge Roy Bean’s Saloon, the “in” bar for the area’s social crowd. The partners converted Rickey’s former master bedroom, the garçonnière, into a cozy bar, and in 1978, the partners added a garden room overlooking a reclaimed-brick-lined courtyard. Owned by Charley Goodson, Earl Hebert and Richard Compton, Judge Roy Bean’s Saloon was considered Lafayette’s first singles bar and grill.
When Hebert, an accomplished artist, decided to pursue other interests, Ken “Pancho” Veron joined Judge Roy Bean’s team in 1981 and converted the venue to an upscale dining spot: Café Vermilionville. “In the beginning, Café Vermilionville was transitioning from being a very popular upscale bar with a gastropub scene,” Veron’s daughter-in-law Andrea Veron explains. “Then they fulfilled a niche for an elegant dining scene, evolving into a fine dining establishment in the early to mid-80s.”
The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 13, 1983. Soon after, Veron and Goodson bought out Compton and added Charley G’s to their portfolio in 1985. Then came the oil bust, prompting Goodson and Veron to split the business, with Goodson taking over his namesake restaurant. Veron continued to operate Café Vermilionville until 2011, when his son Ken II and Ken’s wife Andrea took over operations.
The Veron Touch
Ken and Andrea Veron officially bought the restaurant from the elder Veron in 2014 and made a few subtle changes right away. “We increased the transition to an exquisite experience, but also wanted it to be a place where people come in comfortably and not adhere to very strict dress code,” Andrea explains. “It’s a casual approach, while still very fine dining.”
The couple also launched the popular Courtyard Concert Series, where patrons can listen to live music while enjoying a prix fixe menu of gourmet small plates served with two glasses of wine or beer for a special price. It’s a natural fit – both are music enthusiasts, and Ken is a guitarist and recording engineer. The Verons even have a recording studio in the back of their residence. “The series is very well attended,” Andrea says.
On the regular menu (which is also available during concerts) are the highest quality steaks, fresh Gulf seafood and unique appetizers. Start off with the Sampler – Crawfish Beignets, Bacon Wrapped Garlic Shrimp, Fried Alligator Tenderloin, Fried Pickle and Grilled Cajun Sausage. For the next course, try the New Orleans-inspired Turtle Soup with egg and sherry accompaniment or the famous Smoked Turkey & Andouille or Seafood Gumbo. Favorite entrées include the Gulf Fish Acadien, Rack of Lamb, Pan-Seared Scallops, Steak Louis and Coconut Snapper. Save room for desserts – made in-house by Pastry Chef Eli Fontenot – featuring Godiva White Chocolate Bread Pudding and Bru’s Famous Carrot Cake.
Café Vermilionville’s atmosphere makes it an exceptional setting for impressive events, from business dinners to rehearsal dinners to memorable weddings accommodating up to 300 guests – and a pergola stage large enough to hold a 12-piece band. For more intimate occasions, choose a spot next to the fireplace in the study or in the garden room overlooking the lush courtyard planted with roses and lantana.
What makes Café Vermilionville stand out even further is its personalized approach to its patrons. “We have approachable service,” Andrea says proudly. “All of our servers are invested in the entire guest experience.” That promise of outstanding service starts with the owners. “Café V. is an extension of our own home,” Andrea explains, “and that outlook extends to our staff.”
If You Go
Located at 1304 Pinhook Road, Café Vermilionville is open Tuesday through Saturday nights at 5 p.m. for bar service and 6 p.m. for dining. The Courtyard Concert series is held Wednesday evenings through Thanksgiving Eve. The restaurant will also be open for dinner on Christmas Eve. Book your table at cafev.com or call 337-237-0100.
MUST-HAVE DISHES
FIT FOR A KING
A longstanding best seller, Steak Louis is a 6-ounce filet mignon stuffed with Louisiana crawfish tails, bacon and cheeses, finished with a wild mushroom demi-glace (which takes three days to make) and crawfish Mornay sauce. This over-the-top dish is served with Brabant mashed potatoes and steamed asparagus. Talk about rich!
TASTY TURTLE
Café Vermilionville’s Turtle Soup is legendary, and not something you normally see on menus in Acadiana. Inspired by the classic New Orleans style dish, this delectable soup is served with egg and Sherry accompaniment. Divine!
FINEST FISH
Customers love the Gulf Fish Acadien, a pan-seared Gulf fish of the day (red snapper was a recent special) topped with fresh jumbo lump crabmeat, corn and peppers. Served with parmesan risotto, lemon dill béurre blanc and steamed asparagus, this light dish is gluten-free and Eat Fit approved.