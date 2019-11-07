An award winning gumbo recipe

Kernis Louviere’s Gumbo
Louviere is a well-seasoned chef who takes pride in his famous, award-winning gumbo. Made with love and care, his gumbo is made with smoked meats and a home-made roux. He said, “It’s not just about cooking a gumbo; it has got to be a passion.”
Ingredients
2 cups flour
1 ½ cups oil or fat
3 medium chopped onions
3 medium bell peppers, chopped
2 bunch green onions, chopped
1 bunch parsley, chopped
Smoked chicken
Smoked sausage
2 gallons of stock
¼ cup Louisiana hot sauce
2 tbsp. Gumbo File
Cayenne pepper, to taste
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
First, make the roux. Doing this, you’d mix in the oils and fats you desire with the flour in a hot pot. Stir this constantly on a high heat setting. Make sure to not leave the area while this os cooking to prevent burning.
Add in the onions, bell pepper and green onions to the pot. Then, you would add in the stock. Then, you would add in the Louisiana hot sauce and gumbo file. Let the food simmer.
In about ten minutes, you would add in your meat.
Add green onions and chopped parsley.
Season to taste.
What’s your secret?
I make my roux with duck fat on a high temperature and smokes my own meat before adding it to the gumbo. Smoking the meat saves lots of time on skimming the grease and the extra effort makes a world of difference to the gumbo. I stay by my pot and stir constantly for twenty minutes. I make sure nobody talks to me while I’m doing it.
Does anyone else use this recipe?
My family uses this recipe, and we all get together for the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff.
What else goes with it?
I makes a traditional potato salad as a side dish for the gumbo. As far as sweet-pickled relish goes, I make sure to never add it to the potato salad when it’s added into the gumbo bowl. The minute you put it into that gumbo, you ruin the taste of that gumbo. Nobody cooks a sweet gumbo.
When do you make it?
Despite the idea that gumbo is for the colder seasons,“My gumbo is cooked 12 months out of the year. It’s always gumbo season if you have an air conditioner and a cooling fan.