Acadiana’s event scene is back and we couldn’t be happier! See what’s happening in our area all month long.

Tours
Books Along the Teche Literary Festival
Catch up with your favorite storytellers and meet new ones at Books Along the Teche Literary Festival in Downtown New Iberia. Running from April 9-11 at 8:30a.m.-5p.m., is the beloved event the parish looks forward to. Learn all about the rich culture of Louisiana this month. Click on the festival’s website or visit the Shadows-on-the-Teche Visitors Centers to snag your ticket for the event!
Historic District Walking Tour
Experience a walking tour of the historic places featured in author James Lee Burke’s book series and films ‘Dave Robicheaux.’ On April 10, The Historic District Walking Tour takes locals on a tour of what New Iberia offers. According to Iberia Travel, “Check in at Victor's Cafeteria for the 1.5 hr walking tour for either the 9AM or 3:30P, options. Visit the Bayou Teche Museum, Victor’s Cafeteria, Books Along the Teche, Shadows-on-the-Teche gardens and more!”
Symphony Sunday in the Park
One thing we all look forward to is listening to the beautiful music at New Iberia City Park. From 3p.m.-4:30p.m. on April 11, sway to the sounds by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra. Symphony Sunday in the Park at 300 Parkview Drive is an event you can’t miss out on! Also, rain or shine the event will go on. If it rains, the Sugar Cane Festival Building will house the event!
Markets
Teche Area Farmers Market
On Saturdays from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. and Tuesdays from 2:30p.m.-6p.m., the Teche Area Farmers Market is packed with local farmers, artists and crafters who are excited to bring their products to the market. The market is located at 102 West Main Street and no admission is required. According to Iberia Travel’s website, what to expect at the market are “hand-made cypress yard objects, home-made bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies... and much more.”
Junior Farmers Market
The Junior Farmers Market is the perfect time for the ages of 8-17 to showcase their products at the market. On April 17, from 8a.m.-12p.m. at 128 West Main Street the youth of Iberia can sell their products. “Vendor booth spaces may include selling home-grown produce, jams, jellies, baked goods, original artwork and crafts. Booth space is free and all participating youth will keep 100% of their profits. During the market, a supervising adult must be present throughout setup and market,” according to Iberia Travel’s website.
GLC Farmers Market
Throughout April, The GLC Farmers Market in Loreauville goes on. At the market on 6110 Loreauville Rd., locals sell “produce, plants, honey, homemade pies or any item made/produced locally,” according to Iberia Travel’s website. Additionally, “grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.” Make sure to visit www.iberiatravel.com to see when the next GLC Farmers Market is!
So Much More
“Running of The Bulls” Fun Run
Ready to participate in a race? Want some fresh air and a place to bring your dog? “Running of the Bulls” Fun Run at 102 West Main Street on April 17 is the place! Dogs are optional to bring and individuals, students and teams can register for the race. Visit the race’s website for all of the details and rules before the event!
Lao New Year Celebration
Starting April 2 is the three-day festival put on by Lanexang Village in Broussard. The Lao New Year Celebration is from 8a.m.-8p.m. at Wat Thammarattanaram Temple. According to the Iberia Travel website the celebration has “live music, a beauty pageant, parades, sand castle building, kids activities, and several vendors selling clothes, jewelry, music and food from Southeast Asia.” Mark your calendars for the festival of the season!
New Iberia Arts & Crafts Fair
Looking for a fun event to attend on Main Street? Join many locals at the New Iberia Arts & Crafts Fair on April 24 from 4p.m.-7p.m. According to Iberia Travel’s website, “Expect to find art and photography exhibits, eateries, cake shops, boutiques and handmade crafts.” Make sure to add the New Iberia Arts & Crafts Fair to your calendar!