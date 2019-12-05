9 Acadiana museums with something for everyone

We all know Acadiana is known for our lively music scene, but did you also know Cajun Country also has a robust visual art and museum culture? Take a look at a few of Acadiana's galleries and museums that you've just got to visit.
Cultural History
Shadows on the Teche
Located in the heart of New Iberia, Shadows on the Teche stands out from the crowd. Built somewhere between 1831 and 1834 by the Weeks family the museum holds it's history near, but does not shield its visitors from the slavery and Civil War past. House tours run between 30 - 45 minutes, with a 13-minute film about the home and a self-guided tour of the lovely home gardens.
Bayou Teche Museum
Previously both a wholesale grocery store, a fur house and an art deco sports center the Bayou Teche Museum has had quite an interesting existence. Since 2010 the museum has been home to many exhibits on life in New Iberia from an exhibit on sugar and its effects on the region to an exhibit on Native American life. Open from Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vermilionville
Nothing says Acadiana culture quite like Vermilonville. Walk among history in these preserved marvels that surround you at Vermilionville. Hot day? Take a boat tour at Vermilionville to see how the river that passes through Acadiana. Open six days a week from 10 a.m - 4 p.m., Vermilionville's general admission for the walking tour is $10. Keep on the lookout for concerts that pop up on their schedule for a musical treat.
Art Galleries
Paul and Lulu Hilliard Art Museum
It's not every day you can see a piece by Salvador Dali in Acadiana. The Paul and Lulu Art Museum pushes Acadiana's envelope by hosting a plethora of events showing local talent, and heavy hitters like Dali as well. Located on the UL Lafayette campus, the museum is free and open to the public every Wednesday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The museum also offers free admission daily for many different groups in the area.
Acadiana Center for the Arts
The Acadiana Center for the Arts has one mission - fostering art and culture in Acadiana. Located in Downtown Lafayette, the Acadiana Center for the Arts also hosts monthly music shows, films and other exhibits. The Acadiana Center for the Arts isn't just for the art lover in your life, with summer camps, student arts expos and educator resources, the Acadiana Center for the Arts has something for every age.
George Rodrigue Gallery
Since the time of the Blue Dog's conception, the popular painted pup has made his face known across the nation. Though the rest of America knows George Rodrigue mostly for his blue canine, Acadiana knows him as an artist that called this area home. With both permanent exhibits and featured short-term beauties, this galley is the perfect place to visit to honor a hometown hero. Open from Monday to Saturday.
Something for Everyone
Acadian Village
Opened and operated by LARC the active museum showcases aged Acadian homes with accurate descriptions of who and what they were used for. Take a trip into the first dentist's office, or pop into the New Hope Chapel, where you can view a pew that's over 150 years old. Though the museum has openings year-round, it lights up during Christmas time with a full-blown carnival and lighting extravaganza.
Children's Museum
The Children's Museum of Lafayette isn't just a popular field trip spot, it's the perfect spot for both children and parents to spend the afternoon learning. Read how the previous Heymann's Grocery Store transformed into the museum while you're there, or learn how to create works of art out of recycled materials. Unlike other museums in the area, the Children's Museum is open every day of the week! Admission for both children and adults is $7.
Lafayette Science Museum
Complete with rocks and dinosaurs, the Lafayette Science Museum will teach even the most educated a little something about the world around them. Partnered with the UL Lafayette Geology Department, Lafayette Science hosts the discovery of the most complete Megatylopus ever found. It stands around 12 to 14 feet tall and looked similar to a giraffe. The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday and costs $5 to get in.