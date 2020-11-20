A Q&A with local author and veteran Patrick Burke

In 1968, young men in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 22 were either in college, waiting to be drafted, or already in the service. Patrick Burke remembers the reaction the night he came home, after being gone all day with his brother, and told his father that he’d enlisted in the Army. “His jaw dropped; he was shocked.”
Dracos Burke, a retired colonel in the Air Force, already had two sons in the military: Patrick’s older brothers Michael, a lieutenant colonel, and Allen, a USMC scout sniper. This father knew what war was about.
Still, Patrick landed in Vietnam at the end of 1969 and fought from 1970-71 about 175 miles north of Saigon. He endured what most Vietnam veterans have tried to forget: the crackling sound of bullets as they narrowly missed his head, ambushes that brought him to sleeping with a pistol on his chest, nights so dark he would lose sight of the soldier in front of him, brushes with death too close to call, and bodies of fallen soldiers.
In his book, “Come Along for the Pride” (the Army’s recruitment slogan in 1968) Burke shares intimate details of his experiences as one of the youngest infantry officers to serve two tours in combat assignments in Vietnam. Published just a couple of months ago, the quick read contains letters to his parents, diary entries, battlefield notes, copies of official papers and news clippings from military newspapers.
While the intent of the book was more of a guide for those first enlisting, it is also a powerful reminder of why we are “free to be” and should be the best versions of Americans. In a frank interview, he gives a peek into a very personal journey.
You served as an advisor to the Army of the Republic of Vietnam, what did that involve?
I assisted the South Vietnamese in combat any way I could – personnel matters, intelligence operations and logistics of U.S. air, artillery, Medevac support.
When did you first feel that you had no control over your life in Vietnam? Sitting on the floorboard of a helicopter with my feet dangling out on the way to be dropped off on a battlefield and not knowing what would be waiting for us.
How did you learn to live with the constant fear? It took a while. You learn breathing techniques and to not focus on the fear. The first time you get shot at, you take it personally - but it’s not personal. When you take it personal, you lose a split second of concentration that you can’t afford to lose. I learned to react and not take it personally.
You quote a passage from Psalms in the Bible, more than once, that says: “My soul waits for the Lord more than the sentinel waits for the dawn.” What did that mean to you? I came to understand why the sentinel was waiting for the dawn: because it’s scary in the dark. I wait for God because I love Him even more than the sentinel waits for the dawn.
You were awarded the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Army Commendation Medal, The Bronze Star Medal, The Vietnam Staff Medal First Class, and the Legion of Merit Medal. Which one means the most to you and how did you come to achieve it? The Legion of Merit Medal, because it was awarded to one officer when the last unit disbanded and I received It for my career achievements.
You returned home in 1971 as a first lieutenant. What was it like adjusting to civilian life again? I was still watching for snipers and possible ambush sites, even when I was a student on USL’s campus. I was trying to deal with the realization that my opinion of people and life was different from others. I couldn’t relate to what they thought was important.
Something good also happened that first year back at college. My brother set me up on a blind date with the woman I would eventually marry. Barbara and I have been together for 47 years. We had
four children and now one grandchild.
After Vietnam, you were in the Army Reserve for 26 years, in several commanding positions, and were a top recruiter for Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas at the time when the draft ended. What, in your opinion, makes someone a good candidate for the Army? Someone who takes responsibilities, who’s not afraid to learn, who is intelligent, and willing to take direction. Someone who wants to be bigger than him or herself.
What does patriotism mean to you? Love of country, but also a willingness to put others ahead of yourself. People don’t go into battle for the flag, they go for the person next to them.
Why did you want to relive all of what you went through with this book? I had saved all the notes of what I’d learned while I was in Vietnam and I wanted my son, Robert, to learn some lessons that could possibly save his life in battle. (He did two tours in Afghanistan.) And, I thought the book might help others as well.
What were your proudest service moments? When Robert joined the Army in 2009, I swore him in, just like my dad did for me 41 years earlier. Later, he received the Combat Infantryman Badge and I arranged for my own Infantryman Badge to be sent to him and presented that day. I was also moved when I received the Vietnamese Staff Medical First Class in a ceremony attended by about 2,000 South Vietnamese soldiers.
I’m sure you learned some hard life lessons in battle. Would you share one? I had to always prepare myself for the possibility of a hand-to-hand combat situation, which I’d never experienced, and I eventually came to tell myself: What your mind perceives, you can do. I’ve used that lesson throughout my life.
After 28 years of service Burke retired as a lieutenant colonel, and in 2006 became a deacon for the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette and now serves at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia. He preaches once a month and enjoys officiating over wedding ceremonies.
For a copy of the book, contact Patrick Burke at 337-365-2773.