A look at the new chapel at the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court office

Couples wanting to be married in Louisiana can now begin the process of obtaining their marriage license online, free of charge, through the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court’s office.
Applicants can go to IberiaClerk.com and click on “Marriage Licenses” for information on eligibility requirements. Then, select the online application and enter the bride/groom/spouse information for both parties, along with a provided security code, and then click submit. A notification then appears on the screen, confirming the application was successfully submitted. The applicant then goes to the Clerk’s office to complete the application process. One representative can appear for both as long as he/she brings the identification, social security number, and original birth certificate for each. If either party is missing their original birth certificate, the Clerk’s office can obtain one in advance. Marriage licenses are printed on the spot after information is verified.
It’s a more accessible and efficient process that Chief Deputy Clerk Wess Robison says fits into the lifestyle of young, tech-loving couples, particularly. “Also, customers are able to answer personal questions online rather than face to face,” he adds.
Those who don’t have access to a computer can still apply for licenses in person at the New Iberia Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Robison says it just might take a little longer.
During COVID19, the Iberia office has been one of the few, if not the only, clerk’s office open to issue marriage licenses, according to Robison. “While we were waiting on the online process to begin, we were communicating with customers by email after which they would come in for the verification, signing and payment. People were driving to New Iberia from nearby cities as well as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, even Alexandria for marriage licenses. We issued a lot, trying to help them keep their wedding dates - it was bad enough they couldn’t have their big weddings.”
Important to note, that marriage licenses are only effective for 30 days from the date of issuance, and then there is a 24-hour wait period before the ceremony can take place. In special circumstances where a couple wants to wed within 24 hours of getting their license, a judge has to sign a waiver granting permission for that to take place. Robison remembers an example where this was acquired: “Someone’s mother was dying and they wanted her to be part of the ceremony.”
To round off the marriage services at the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court, there is a new chapel in the office on the first floor.
Clerk of Court David Ditch says it was another component to providing needed services after applicants would frequently inquire where they could be married when acquiring their license. “We had the space and made it happen.”
The Janell Derouen Wedding Chapel was named after the 20-year employee who built it. “Janell has always been resourceful and creative in the office; she came in with hammer, nails, a drill, and precut wood and constructed a wooden alter, and arbor decorated with silk flowers and a drapery backdrop,” says Robison.
Wedding dates and times are scheduled on the availability of the chapel and the inhouse wedding officiant, Rhonda Champagne. Couples can also provide their own officiant for a more personalized ceremony.
“As soon as the short ceremony is complete, the couple can have their marriage recorded just down the hall and then walk out with their certified marriage license; it’s that simple and convenient,” says Robison. “We do our best to make the marriage process as fun, personal, and efficient as possible for the bride and groom.”